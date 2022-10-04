Read full article on original website
TotalEnergies to Offer Biofuels for Ships in Singapore from Next Year
By Emily Chow (Reuters) TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) will start offering biofuels as a bunkering fuel to its customers in Singapore from next year, a senior executive at the French energy giant said on Thursday, as the company seeks to reduce its emissions in shipping. The move would reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
High-Speed Engine Developers Zero in on Methanol and Biofuels
By John Snyder (Riviera) SMM 2022 offered enginebuilders the opportunity to display new prime movers and gensets capable of burning methanol and biofuel — Stands at the recent SMM 2022 in Hamburg bristled with the newest engine technology for low- and zero-carbon fuels, offering attendees a glimpse of the future of high-speed propulsion.
Vietnam's VinFast targets US market in 'preposterously hard' gamble
Having conquered most industries at home, optimistic chiefs at conglomerate Vingroup are setting their sights much higher as they ramp up plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the mighty US market. While the aim of getting Americans driving its cars by Christmas may seem a huge ask, Vingroup -- Vietnam's biggest private firm -- has a track record of delivering.
Webinar: An In-Depth Look at the Transport Energy-Related Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act
(Transport Energy Strategies) On Demand Webinar: What Exactly Is in the IRA? We now have a sweeping climate-energy legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with many provisions. What does the legislation mean for transport energies such as biofuels, hydrogen, electricity and novel fuels such as ammonia and electrofuels? I attempt to dig deeper in this on-demand webinar and presentation. Covered is the clean fuel production, SAF, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), renewable/clean electricity and electric vehicle tax credits. This on-demand webinar exclusively for Transport Energy Outlook members, is a companion to the recent report and spreadsheet on the IRA and provides a more in-depth look of transport energy-related provisions in the Act.
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Sustainable Herbaceous Energy Crop Production in the Southeast United States
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Cellulosic bioenergy crop production is a nascent industry in the U.S. and has the potential to supply up to 5% of U.S. energy demand while achieving increased carbon reduction. The Southeast U.S. is ideally suited for a cellulosic industry due to plentiful land, ample rainfall, and a pressing need for agricultural diversification. The goal of this project is to assess economic viability and environmental sustainability of biomass sorghum and energy cane production in the southeast U.S. Texas A&M University AgriLife Research Center’s Ted Wilson leads the team of researchers.
Reganosa, Repsol, Naturgy, Impulsa Galicia Lead Project to Turn Waste into Biomethane
(Reganosa/AltFuels) Reganosa, Repsol and Naturgy are collaborating with Impulsa Galicia to develop the circular economy with a project that would transform surplus livestock manure and other waste on a large scale into biomethane, organic fertilizers and CO2 neutral of biological origin. This initiative has been designed to optimize slurry management in the autonomous community, reduce energy dependence on the outside, facilitate compliance with new European standards and help decarbonize mobility, industry and households. The promoters are currently carrying out fieldwork and trials that give continuity to months of previous studies and research.
Less than Zero: Camelina Co., Praj, LanzaTech, Northwestern, GCH, Yale, NREL Launch New Centers of Excellence to Advance Feedstocks, Cell‐Free Systems, Genome Engineering for Carbon-Negative Manufacturing
In Spain, Camelina Company España, Europe’s largest camelina crop innovator and seed producer, opened their new Innovation Center in Daimiel, Spain. Camelina is grown for use by Camelina Company’s parent company Global Clean Energy to produce ultra-low carbon renewable fuels. Renewable diesel produced from camelina is a drop-in replacement for traditional diesel, but with fewer contaminants and far less emissions.
Scania, HAVI and HAM Promote Use of Biomethane in Distribution Vehicles in Barcelona
(Scania Spain/AltFuels) Committed to the environment, the transport company HAVI joined the SBT (Science Based Target) initiative together with more than 3,000 multinationals to achieve sustainable development and lead the way towards a decarbonized economy with the aim of limiting the increase in global temperature to 2º by reducing the equivalent carbon footprint of its logistics by 40% by 2030 compared to what they generated in 2015.
Governments Adopt 2050 Net-Zero Carbon Goal for Air Transport
(Air Transport Action Group) Governments meeting at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal have adopted a goal of net-zero carbon emissions for international flights by 2050, one of the only global sector-specific climate goals. The goal aligns international aviation with the Paris Agreement and follows a commitment by the industry itself last year.
Navigating Two Worlds: Talking Climate Change in NYC and Tackling Climate Change at IAA
By Allen Schaeffer (Diesel Technology Forum) This week two events are leading venues for discussions about climate change. In New York City it’s Climate Week – a media conglomerate-organized event with wide ranging programming that checks all the climate change discussion boxes – some in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Across the pond in Hannover Germany is the Internationale Automobilausstellung, otherwise known as the IAA. It’s the 122nd year for this international gathering and technical event focused on advanced mobility and commercial vehicles.
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Engineering-Scale Validation of Novel Algae CO2 Capture and Bioproducts Technology
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) This Project aims to develop technologies to increase algae productivity and reduce culturing costs, In addition, it aims to develop algae, refinee processing and verify content for nutraceuticals and to incorporate feed blends. It’s a part of the search for CO2 reduction, and Fred Harrington of Helios-NRG showed these slides at the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Carbon Management Project Review Meeting in August.
Cost-Effectively Optimize and Scale Bioenergy Technologies with the Consortium for Computational Physics and Chemistry — October 20, 2022 — ONLINE
Join the U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office and the Consortium for Computational Physics and Chemistry (CCPC) on October 20, 2022, from 1–2 p.m. ET for a webinar on ways to optimize bioenergy technologies and scale industrial processes cost-effectively. CCPC researchers apply fundamental science and high-performance computing to...
