ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Ward 2 City Council candidates answer Fayetteville Flyer questions

The Fayetteville Flyer wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for City Council, which is why we’re publishing questionnaires with each of the local candidates in contested seats in the Nov. 8 election. Each of the four Position 1 seats on the council will be on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse

LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
LINCOLN, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Springdale, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
5NEWS

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Power Systems#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Pdf#Food Recycling Solutions#Llc
KTLO

UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists

Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns

The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cyclocross World Cup races fast approaching in Fayetteville

World-class cyclocross racing will return to Fayetteville next weekend. The OZCX and UCI Cyclocross World Cup events are set for Oct. 14-16 at Centennial Park, which includes three days bike racing atop Millsap Mountain in southwest Fayetteville. Junior, C1-level and amateur events are scheduled on Friday and Saturday, including kids...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Deputies fired weeks after video surfaced of violent arrest in Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies have been fired over a month after an investigation was opened into a violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. According to an administrative assistant with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, deputy Zack King and corporal Levi White were both terminated from the department "maybe a week or so ago," but could not give an exact date.
MULBERRY, AR
KHBS

Saturday at Bikes, Blues & BBQ is all about the barbecue

ROGERS, Ark. — The engines kept revving Saturday for the final day of Bikes Blues and BBQ. Saturday was all about the barbecue. The Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition kicked off at noon in downtown Rogers. The 7th annual competition featured a variety of spice from 25 different amateur barbecue chefs from around the country.
ROGERS, AR
thecamdenchronicle.com

Johnson charged with inmate death

A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On Monday, October 3, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jason K. Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. On...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy