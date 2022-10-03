These days, the idea of a record deal has a lot of musicians and artists confused about what to expect in the music industry. The image would have us believe that independent artists can make use of consumer music distribution to get their music on streaming platforms and success is imminent. The reality is that very few artists see major success without the representation of a label in some aspect, even in today's music industry. The difference between the heyday of the music business and today is the many facets of marketing and content engagement that came with streaming and social media. Today, record deals still exist and there are many more versions of the record deal than ever before. Music distribution has made it easy for artists to record and produce on their own and that means labels have had to redefine the way that they do business with artists. Let's explore some of these types of deals starting with the more traditional kinds.

