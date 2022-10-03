Read full article on original website
4 Types of Record Deals: Explained
These days, the idea of a record deal has a lot of musicians and artists confused about what to expect in the music industry. The image would have us believe that independent artists can make use of consumer music distribution to get their music on streaming platforms and success is imminent. The reality is that very few artists see major success without the representation of a label in some aspect, even in today's music industry. The difference between the heyday of the music business and today is the many facets of marketing and content engagement that came with streaming and social media. Today, record deals still exist and there are many more versions of the record deal than ever before. Music distribution has made it easy for artists to record and produce on their own and that means labels have had to redefine the way that they do business with artists. Let's explore some of these types of deals starting with the more traditional kinds.
4 Tips for Creators to Navigate Finances the Smart Way
Content creator work is an innovation on the traditional 9-5 work schedule. As such, it requires a creative combination of some new financial strategies with tried-and-true tips.
Keilini Heater Reviews: Why Is This Portable Heater Trending In UK?
This Keilini Heater Review was carefully drawn up by our team of reviewers to give more insight to our readers on this new, trending heater in the UK. The Keilini Heater is becoming an increasingly popular portable heater in the United Kingdom. For this reason, we made the decision to review this ground-breaking little heater in this Keilini Heater Review article. In this review, you will find out what this heater does, how it does its job of warming up your room, its special features, its pros and cons and where to order the original portable heater from.
Best smart curtain opener is on sale for $99
There are thousands of great smart home devices with Alexa out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Once you check out our pick for the best smart curtain opener system on the market though, you’ll definitely add one more to your list.
Pink diamond sells for $49.9M, breaks world record
A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.
How to handle activist investors
Directors often dismiss or provoke these investors—who often agitate for a board seat—at their own peril.
