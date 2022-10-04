Ruth Nickolaus White, age 89, formerly of Whiteville, NC, passed into the hands of God on September 29, 2022 after a long illness at home. In 1964, she married Dr. Billy White and they made their home in Titusville, FL. Ruth was a cheerful and humorous woman with a keen wit, a pleasure to be around. She was a teacher that taught most of her career at Coquina Elementary in Titusville from which she retired. She was an excellent teacher that enjoyed her students and taught them well. I know as her husband, she did her best.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO