Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
Grim and tonic: Drunk driver is filmed sipping from gin glass moments before he smashed into a lamppost at 90mph in crash that nearly killed his girlfriend
This is the shocking moment a drunk driver sipped from a gin glass before he smashed into a lamppost and seriously injured his girlfriend. Dane Wood was travelling at around 90mph in Sunderland on the way to collect a takeaway with the woman when he crashed after going through a red light.
Drink-driver, 46, who was twice the legal limit as he mounted the kerb and crashed into a six-year-old girl at 48mph is jailed for six years for death by dangerous driving
A drink-driver who was twice the legal limit as he crashed into a six-year-old girl after also taking cocaine has been jailed for six years and two months. Staffordshire Police said John Stephen Owen was also handed an eight-year driving ban after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to causing the death of Sharlotte Naglis by dangerous driving.
BBC
Family 'devastated' after motorcyclist killed in Fife crash
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A917 in Fife have said they are "devastated" by his death. Ryan Bayne, 28, died when his Kawasaki ZX9 left the road near Elie at around 21:50 on Tuesday. His family said in a statement: "We are devastated and...
Epileptic driver jailed for more than four years for killing toddler
An epileptic driver has been jailed for more than four years for killing a toddler and injuring her father when his car mounted the pavement and crashed into them.Lee Burford, 44, had ignored medical advice and continued to drive his Renault Clio before the tragic incident in Eastcote Road, Ruislip, west London, on October 25 2020.Twenty-two month old Zhaoxi Wang, known as Xi Xi, died in the crash and her father Qi Wang was injured.On Thursday, Burford, from Harrow, pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years and two months.He was handed concurrent...
Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years
Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears
A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
Pensioner, 93, died after she was run over by her daughter who accidentally reversed into her in her Audi A3 while she was putting her bins out, inquest hears
A 93-year-old pensioner died after she was accidentally run over by her daughter who was reversing her Audi A3 as her mother was putting the bins out, an inquest has heard. Doris Breen, from Walesby, near Newark suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was knocked to the ground outside her daughter Hazel Smith's house in Eckington, Derbyshire.
Tragedy as 19 schoolkids die in horror crash after lorry smashes into minibus on South African highway
A HORROR crash has left 19 schoolkids dead after a lorry smashed into a minibus on a South African highway. The tragedy happened in the Pongola area - around 300 kilometres north of Durban - on Friday afternoon. Horrifying dashcam footage showed the moment the lorry overtook another truck on...
Two twelve-year-old girls hit by car and ‘thrown into the air’ crossing street before being rushed to hospital
TWO 12-year-old girls were "thrown into the air" after being struck by car on a quiet residential street this evening. Paramedics rushed to the scene in Wallasey, Liverpool after the young girls were hit by a Honda just before 5.30pm. The two girls had been crossing the street when they...
International Business Times
Woman Dies After Husband Sets Her Ablaze With 2 Daughters, Stages Fire As Accident
A woman has succumbed to death in India after her husband allegedly set her ablaze along with their two young daughters. The suspect, who had an affair with another woman, plotted to kill his family to get rid of them and attempted to stage the fire as an accident, according to police.
Gunman in fatal Michigan hotel shooting surrenders after police negotiations
A gunman involved in a fatal shooting at a Michigan hotel has surrendered after hours of police negotiations, according to officials.The violent incident at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was sparked by a dispute with staff over money, according to Michigan State Police, and came to an end on Thursday evening.The suspect had been barricaded inside the hotel for more than five hours but the situation was “contained” and authorities were negotiating with him. Police arrived at the scene on Military and Michigan avenues at around 1pm. Shots were fired from the third floor of the hotel until shortly...
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
Parents of Olivia Pratt-Korbel watch in court as her alleged killer and his 'getaway driver' appear for the first time charged over the nine-year-old's murder
Little Olivia Pratt-Korbel's parents came face to face with the man accused of killing her as he appeared in court for the first time. Thomas Cashman, 34, was in Liverpool Magistrates' Court this morning alongside a second defendant, Paul Russell, 40, who is accused of assisting an offender by helping him dump his clothes and drive him to an address.
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
Creepy details emerge as ex-wife of suspect who ‘massacred eight members of same family in their sleep’ breaks silence
A MURDER suspect’s ex-wife has claimed he was controlling and said living in the family home was “very strange,” a court heard. Tabitha Claytor, 29, broke her silence this week as she took the stand at George Wagner IV’s trial in Ohio. Wagner IV is accused...
Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend
A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
Boy left with serious injuries after being attacked by three teenagers
A teenage boy was left with serious injuries after he was set upon by a gang of three youths in Dundee.The 13-year-old was attacked in the city’s Lothian Crescent on Monday at 6.45pm, Police Scotland said, and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.Officers have now launched an appeal for anyone with information about the attack or footage from the area to speak to police.Police in Dundee are appealing for information following the serious assault of a 13-year-old boy in the Lothian Crescent area, around 6.45pm on Monday, 3 October. The boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.READ MORE: https://t.co/zDRBg6Kwtf pic.twitter.com/TfENGcoJxt— Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) October 4, 2022Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe said: “This attack has left the victim with serious injuries and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the males responsible.“We ask anyone with information, which could assist our investigation, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 2087 of October 3.” Read More Zelensky fires back at Musk’s Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peaceKwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for botched mini-budget
