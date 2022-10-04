ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Micron to Set Up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Micron#Semiconductor#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnbc
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
STOCKS
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
MARKETS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
techunwrapped.com

Micron to build America’s largest chip factory

Micron Technology has announced that will invest 20,000 million dollars in the construction which has been described as the largest semiconductor factory in the United States to date. In addition, he has pointed out that those 20,000 million may only be the beginning of the investment, since it is possible that over the next 20 years it will spend up to 100,000 million dollars to expand it.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China

The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy