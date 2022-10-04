Read full article on original website
Nearly $1 million in R01 grants to support UAB psychology research
Two University of Alabama at Birmingham faculty members in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Psychology have received R01 grants from the National Institute for Nursing Research to further their research projects. Professor Burel Goodin, Ph.D., and Associate Professor Robert Sorge, Ph.D., received $472,384 in funding for...
$2 million grant awarded to UAB to study gut microbiome changes in patients with spinal cord injuries
The University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation has received a four-year, $2 million grant from the National Institute on Disability and Rehabilitation Research to continue its longstanding spinal cord injury model system. “UAB PM&R’s status as a longstanding spinal cord injury model system means that...
Throughout October, learn to be an advocate for individuals with disabilities
In recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October, UAB Human Resources’ AWARE Disability Management Program is providing opportunities for employees to learn how to recognize and engage with individuals with disabilities at UAB. During October, AWARE will share videos weekly from the What Can You Do? Campaign...
Alumna inspires DEI award
A new award at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing has been established to honor a recent PhD graduate. The T’Anya Marye Carter Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award honoring its namesake, T’Anya Carter, PhD, CRNA (PhD 2021), was created because of Carter’s passion for research, diligence, determination and collegiality to her peers in the UABSON PhD program.
NA students receive state, national scholarships
Three University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing students have received scholarships supporting their nurse anesthesia education. These Post-BSN to DNP Pathway for Nurse Anesthesia students were selected from a pool of competitive applicants, receiving scholarships from the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology and the Alabama Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
Post-MSN to DNP Virtual Open House
To help you get a better understanding about the UAB School of Nursing and our Post-MSN to DNP Pathway for Advanced Practice Nurses, we invite you to join us. for our upcoming Post-MSN to DNP Virtual Open House where you will have the opportunity to interact and ask questions with our faculty and staff.
Support student scholarships at Uncork Education, Nov. 6
Uncork Education is presented by the UAB National Alumni Society. Since its debut, Uncork Education has raised more than $647,000 for scholarships thanks to the generosity of sponsors and guests. For the first time, flights of bourbon will be available in Alumni Hall for $25. Take a tour of Kentucky’s...
