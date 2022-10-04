After years as a prosecuting attorney, I’m uniquely experienced in the criminal process. I used to build cases for the State of Georgia. Now, I tear them apart. “The gentleman featured in this picture is an innocent man. He always was an innocent man. That didn’t stop the State of Georgia from falsely accusing him of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident. If you served on either grand jury considering Fehrle’s case, simply know – you were fed lies. Then you indicted an innocent man. Why do I say ‘either?’ Because he was indicted twice based on false information. Brad Fehrle is his name. Not only was Fehrle wrongfully accused twice, but State representatives misled the judge during his first bond hearing. The State claimed Fehrle had been fired from his job for theft and that he was addicted to drugs, just to name two examples. This caused the judge to deny Fehrle’s bond. For no legitimate reason, Fehrle remained incarcerated for over six months while I worked to dispel every misrepresentation made in his first bond hearing. The rest of the case took over five years to resolve. We can smile today because Fehrle is no longer suspected of any criminal wrongdoing. His good name has been restored, and all charges have been dismissed, once and for all.” – Stacey Goad.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO