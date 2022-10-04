Maxeon’s interim CEO talks capacity expansions, smart home solutions and the company’s search for a new head

Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
PV Tech
India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers
The government of India has released guidelines on the second round of its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme designed to develop greater domestic PV production and slash the country’s reliance on imports. With its second round approved on 23 September, the scheme intends to add 65GW of manufacturing capacity...
PV Tech
FTC Solar supplying trackers to Australia’s ‘largest’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant
US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar said it has been selected to supply its 2P Voyager+ solar tracker technology for the “largest” DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant in Australia. With 128MW of capacity, the hybrid project was recently acquired by Global Power Generation (GPG) – a joint venture (JV) company...
gcaptain.com
Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary in drive to support UK as centre of excellence for maritime design and technology
Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom. With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton,...
constructiondive.com
Lendlease Americas names new CEO
Australia-based contractor and developer Lendlease has appointed a new CEO for its Americas division, effective Nov. 1. Claire Johnston, managing director of the firm’s Google Development Ventures division, will replace former global chief operating officer and CEO Americas Denis Hickey, who is leaving the organization after 10 years, the company announced Thursday. With Hickey’s departure, Global CEO Tony Lombardo will assume the responsibilities of global COO.
PV Tech
European solar supply chain assurance scheme launched
The European solar industry has launched a supply chain assurance scheme to develop confidence in how and where PV products are manufactured. Dubbed the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), the plan sets out the solar sector’s next steps in ensuring transparency and responsible production across the value chain. The SSI...
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
PV Tech
Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp
German developer Belectric has signed an EPC contract with independent power producer Enlight for Israel’s “largest” repowering solar project. Retrofitting works will increase the capacity of the Halutziot solar farm – which is located in the Negev desert and was originally commissioned in 2015 – from 55MWp to 88MWp, while an energy storage system will be installed.
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
solarpowerworldonline.com
DOE calls for increased cybersecurity measures in preparation for rapid distributed energy growth
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released a long-term evaluation of the cybersecurity considerations associated with distributed energy resources (DER), such as distributed solar, storage and other clean energy technologies, and the potential risks to the electric grid over the next ten years. The study finds that while a cyberattack on today’s DER systems would have a negligible impact on grid reliability depending on grid conditions and regional DER installation and integration, the projected growth and evolution in DER deployment could pose cybersecurity challenges for future electric power grid operations if cybersecurity is not taken into consideration. The report presents strategies that DER operators and electric power entities could undertake to make the grid more secure, as well as policy recommendations for decision-makers.
Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States
REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
gcimagazine.com
L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO
Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
foodlogistics.com
Thermal-Efficient Technology Offers Sustainable Solutions
The global cold chain market is expected to grow 14.8% from 2021-2028. However, a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, a lack of available warehouse space, rising diesel costs and increased consumer demand are some of the many challenges that have fueled food supply chain issues this year. And record-high temperatures this summer have demonstrated an increased need for improved cold storage.
PV Tech
Voltalia inks 148MW solar PPA with Rio Tinto in South Africa
Renewables company Voltalia has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with mining company Richard Bay Minerals (RBM), a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, in South Africa. The power will be provided from a 148MW solar plant – developed, constructed and operated by the French renewables company – in South Africa’s Limpopo province that is expected to begin generating electricity in 2024.
PV Tech
New South Wales launches renewables auction, targets 12GW of deployment by 2030
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has opened its first tender for renewable energy and long duration energy storage. Over the next 10 years, the tenders will be held bi-annually to replace retiring coal power as NSW targets 12GW of renewables and 2GW of long duration storage by 2030, according to Matt Kean, NSW’s Minister of Energy.
PV Tech
Renewables met rise in global electricity demand during H1 2022 – Ember
The rise in solar and wind generation met over three-quarters of the global electricity demand growth in the first half of 2022, according to a report from think tank Ember. Electricity generation from solar PV increased globally by 125TWh in H1 2022, up 25% compared with the same period in 2021.
wasteadvantagemag.com
LanzaTech and Brookfield Form Strategic Partnership with an Initial $500 Million Commitment
LanzaTech NZ, Inc., an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, announces a funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable, and its institutional partners, to co-develop and build new commercial-scale production plants that will employ LanzaTech’s CCT technology, which transforms captured carbon into valuable raw material commodities.
