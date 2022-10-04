Read full article on original website
Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
wtoc.com
‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
WJCL
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA
We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
CAT to change fixed-route, paratransit at end of October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve been unsatisfied with the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) recently, apparently you’re not alone, according to CAT. CAT says it’s making changes to its fixed-route and paratransit. “CAT recognizes the inconsistent service many customers have experienced these last couple of months,” CAT said in a statement. Starting, Oct. 31, CAT […]
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
Savannah Greek Festival attendees on what they enjoyed most
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday. Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing. Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival: Angela Baumgartner has […]
You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
wtoc.com
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
wtoc.com
Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
Country superstar headlining Lowcountry Veterans’ organization benefit concert
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone. Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served. The […]
blufftontoday.com
Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton
Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (SAVANNAH, Ga.) -- The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. "Finding...
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. landscaper helps with Hurricane Ian recovery
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many Floridians are continuing to sift through the damage after Hurricane Ian ripped through last week. Downed trees and debris continue to be an issue, preventing many from being able to get out of their homes. McIntosh County Landscaper, Peter Campbell, is no stranger to...
