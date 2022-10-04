Read full article on original website
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: 1540 Room at The DeSoto
Flavors 482 Years in the Making. Inside The DeSoto, Chef Collin Clemons and General Manager Andrew Noye join creative forces to bring you the dynamic flavors of a dining experience 482 years in the making. Paying tribute to the rich history of the global spice trade, the 1540 Room takes...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Wright Square Bistro
Throwing a dinner party every day. “When making a dish,” Michael Higgins and Tod Whitaker tell their team, “make sure it’s something you would serve to a guest in your home.”. Their uniquely Southern menu triumphs by teaming with local businesses like Wicked Cakes, Donna’s Delicious Delites,...
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: a.Lure
Contemporary farm-to-table cuisine that honors the traditional techniques and recipes of the Lowcountry. a.Lure innovates Southern cuisine while honoring the down-to-earth, home-cooked meals enjoyed in the area for centuries. Located in the heart of historic Savannah, a.lure offers a farm-to-table concept, sourcing local and regional ingredients for every dish. Its namesake is inspired by a fishing lure, as the restaurant offers a new approach to seafood favorites. The menu reimagines the soul-healing recipes of the South, from nostalgic fried green tomatoes to comforting peas and carrots. a.Lure is where tradition and innovation go hand-in-hand.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery
Bringing a scrumptiously unparalleled new menu. Located inside Hyatt Regency Savannah, this spacious hotel has a front seat to the best the city has to offer. Hyatt Regency Savannah’s greatest allure is its view and proximity to the heart of Savannah. Squarely overlooking the Savannah River, River Street runs through it, putting patrons an elevator ride away from everything the city’s historic district has to offer. To fuel guests and locals, Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery is serving up delectable fare for lunch from blue crab fritters to a fall arugula salad. For dinnertime, you can enjoy Moss + Oak’s redesigned fall menu including sautéed mussels and Chorizo or the blackened flounder finished off with crawfish Étouffée. Dishes served using sustainably sourced and local ingredients and to be remembered long after they are devoured.
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Nine Line Apparel and Black Rifle Coffee Company
Robust coffee and relentless patriotism on historic Savannah’s River Street. Nine Line Apparel and their patriotic partners, Black Rifle Coffee Company, have joined forces, operating their second shared storefront adjacent to the luxurious JW Marriott Plant Riverside District – accompanying their first, flagship store located off the 204 & I95 interchange.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
A recipe for success: perfect steak and warm hospitality. One of the world’s most legendary chophouses, Savannah’s locally-owned and independently operated Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse never lost sight of its name sake’s original recipe for success: perfect steak, warm hospitality and good times that never stop rolling.
southmag.com
PlaySouth: Enmarket Arena
“A new wave of entertainment” has hit the Coastal Empire as the newest, most celebrated disruption in the southeast. Decades of heightened anticipation has over-delivered with an arena experience unlike any other – intentionally designed to show off for worldwide guests and make locals fall more in love with Savannah.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Quarterdeck at The Sea Pines Resort
Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.
Savannah Tribune
16th Annual Heritage Dinner & Coastal Area Talent Showcase Returns
The 16th Annual Heritage Dinner and Coastal Area Talent Showcase is slated to emerge from its two-year virtual format, to return to its popular, in-person showcase event, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Carey Hilliards Banquet Center, located at 11111 Abercorn Street. A welcoming reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Dinner Showcase at 7:00 p.m.
wtoc.com
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
Meet the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market: Willow Farmer
Willow Farmer, lanky and tall, moves as quickly as a tiger in the full-time market manager position at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. With a smile and accommodating words, Farmer, in a jacket as bright and as orange as the pumpkins and harvest crafts of the latest season of fall, darts to and fro as tables are set up early each Saturday morning — as early as 7 or 7:30.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Rusty Pig BBQ
Family Recipes, Casual Dining. Cindy and Neal Anderson started Rusty Pig more than 13 years ago to share the best barbeque with friends and family, quickly growing into two restaurants and they’re not done yet. With a passion for bringing quality food to the neighborhood, they look forward to...
National Taco Day: Where to go in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and Savannah has plenty of places to go to celebrate. Here’s a list of places that you can go to in Savannah that specializes in tacos. Bull Street Taco Bull Street Taco is a great place to get tacos if you’re in the Starland District. […]
WJCL
Savannah Greek Festival returns this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Greek Festival is back for its 71st year at the Hellenic Community Center on West Anderson Street in Savannah. The festival runs from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features homemade Greek foods, desserts, dancing, music,...
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: ‘Biggest and Best Ever’ Savannah Greek Festival ready for its comeback
Pardon the cliché, but Tommy Danos sounded like his hair was on fire. For the first 90 seconds of our chat via phone this week, I thought all I was going to get was one word answers. That has a way of making it difficult to write a story. It can, however, give you a pretty good idea of the temperature in the room.
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
