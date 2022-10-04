Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO