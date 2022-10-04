ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: 1540 Room at The DeSoto

Flavors 482 Years in the Making. Inside The DeSoto, Chef Collin Clemons and General Manager Andrew Noye join creative forces to bring you the dynamic flavors of a dining experience 482 years in the making. Paying tribute to the rich history of the global spice trade, the 1540 Room takes...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Belford’s Savannah

Keeping it traditional while looking forward. Experience some of the south’s finest cuisine at this historic upscale locale. One of Savannah’s most established restaurants, Belford’s prides itself on its excellent customer service and respect for tradition. Built in 1902 the building originally belonged to the Savannah Hebrew congregation. It was sold 21 years later to the Belford family to house their wholesale food company, and is the origin of the restaurant’s name.
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Wright Square Bistro

Throwing a dinner party every day. “When making a dish,” Michael Higgins and Tod Whitaker tell their team, “make sure it’s something you would serve to a guest in your home.”. Their uniquely Southern menu triumphs by teaming with local businesses like Wicked Cakes, Donna’s Delicious Delites,...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: PS Tavern

Your neighborhood bar away from home. This relaxed establishment strives to make every patron a recurring customer with its friendly service, popular drinks and delicious bar food. After moving from Colorado in 2016, husband-and-wife Scot and Paisley Minshall combined their names and opened PS Tavern in the heart of Savannah’s...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah

When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Wiley’s Championship BBQ

Winner Winner, BBQ Dinner. A Sizzling Worldwide Favorite!. You don’t get to call yourself a championship restaurant without having the wins—or the food—to back it up. You better believe Wiley’s Championship BBQ has both. Ranked on Tripadvisor as no. 1 in Georgia, no. 3 in Savannah,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

PlaySouth: Enmarket Arena

“A new wave of entertainment” has hit the Coastal Empire as the newest, most celebrated disruption in the southeast. Decades of heightened anticipation has over-delivered with an arena experience unlike any other – intentionally designed to show off for worldwide guests and make locals fall more in love with Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: The Bohemian Hotel, Savannah Riverfront

Unforgettable experiences along the riverfront. Drink in the view at Savannah’s iconic riverfront hotel which lives and breathes southern hospitality from its beautiful brick down to its mid-18th century inspired grandeur. Near the heart of Savannah’s historic district, the Bohemian offers unforgettable experiences on the banks of the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Rusty Pig BBQ

Family Recipes, Casual Dining. Cindy and Neal Anderson started Rusty Pig more than 13 years ago to share the best barbeque with friends and family, quickly growing into two restaurants and they’re not done yet. With a passion for bringing quality food to the neighborhood, they look forward to...
GLENNVILLE, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Nine Line Apparel and Black Rifle Coffee Company

Robust coffee and relentless patriotism on historic Savannah’s River Street. Nine Line Apparel and their patriotic partners, Black Rifle Coffee Company, have joined forces, operating their second shared storefront adjacent to the luxurious JW Marriott Plant Riverside District – accompanying their first, flagship store located off the 204 & I95 interchange.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

A recipe for success: perfect steak and warm hospitality. One of the world’s most legendary chophouses, Savannah’s locally-owned and independently operated Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse never lost sight of its name sake’s original recipe for success: perfect steak, warm hospitality and good times that never stop rolling.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

National Taco Day: Where to go in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and Savannah has plenty of places to go to celebrate. Here’s a list of places that you can go to in Savannah that specializes in tacos. Bull Street Taco Bull Street Taco is a great place to get tacos if you’re in the Starland District. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

