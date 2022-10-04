Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’
With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
BoxingNews24.com
Sebastian Fundora planning to knockout Jermell Charlo when the time comes
By Brian Witter: WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he will want to knock out undisputed champ Jermell Charlo when it comes time to fight him. With Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) fighting just once a year, likely, Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) won’t get...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC Raises Stakes of Shields – Marshall Bout By Adding The Elizabethan Belt
By Vince Dwriter: Fight fans were initially set to view the highly anticipated middleweight championship grudge match between WBA, WBC, IBF, champion Claressa Shields, and WBO champion Savannah Marshall on September 10 at the 02 Arena in London, but an unfortunate event occurred which resulted in the bout being postponed.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Telli Swift talks releasing fragrance with Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder remains focused on training for his clash with Robert Helenius on October 15. Ahead of his next bout, the 46th of his career, partner Telli Swift and Wilder worked together on a gender-neutral fragrance. In an exclusive interview with World Boxing News, Swift talked about how the collaboration...
Boxing Scene
Ocampo ‘Definitely Feeling Underestimated; Completely Different’ From Spence Fight
Carlos Ocampo cannot believe how one defensive mistake has essentially made many boxing fans dismiss him as an overmatched opponent that has no chance to upset Sebastian Fundora. The Mexican veteran senses that his only loss, a first-round knockout against Errol Spence Jr. four years ago, is the only thing...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury team chased Matchroom for AJ fight, never heard back
Frank Warren’s son George says he’s done everything in his power to secure Anthony Josuha as the next opponent for Tyson Fury. George spoke to talkSPORT’s White & Jordan to explain his side on why the Battle of Britain fell apart despite three weeks of back-and-forth conversations.
BoxingNews24.com
Teddy Atlas previews Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr if/when the two of them fight this year. Atlas was wowed by Crawford’s performance against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014. In that fight, Crawford was getting his backside handed...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr will improve against Devin Haney in rematch says Teddy Atlas
By Sean Jones: Teddy Atlas expects former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr to improve on his previous performance against Devin Haney from last June when he faces him on October 16yth in a rematch at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Atlas feels that Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Daniel Dubois to face Lucas Browne in November
By Brian Witter: Daniel Dubois will be making his next defense of his WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title against Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne in November, according to Dubois’ trainer Shane McGuigan. They had been hoping that Dillian Whyte would be the next opponent for the 25-year-old...
Caleb Plant primed for comeback fight against Anthony Dirrell on Oct. 15
Caleb Plant evidently hasn’t loss his confidence. The last time we saw him in the ring he came up short against pound-for-pounder Canelo Alvarez, who stopped the Tennessean in the 11th round to become undisputed super middleweight champion last November in Las Vegas. Plant returns against veteran Anthony Dirrell...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
Oleksandr Usyk will only fight Tyson Fury when he runs out of TOILET PAPER, says Gypsy King’s dad John in bizarre rant
OLEKSANDR USYK will only take on Tyson Fury when he runs out of TOILET PAPER, the Gypsy King's father John has claimed in a strange rant. WBC champion Fury, 34, looked to be on a collision course with Usyk after the Ukrainian beat Anthony Joshua for a second time to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO belts back in August.
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn fails drugs test before Eubank fight
MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.
BoxingNews24.com
What time is Fundora vs Ocampo on Showtime on Oct 8?
Unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora offered a clear warning to the rest of the 154-pound division as he prepares to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr vs. Benn postponed
By Barry Holbrook: Matchroom Boxing revealed moments ago that the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn has been postponed. There’s no word for when the contest will be rescheduled, so the fans will need to wait & see when or if that will happen. Matchroom states that the British...
Tommy Fury’s next fight to take place on Mayweather vs Deji undercard
Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO. Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight...
BBC
Conor Benn v Chris Eubank Jr fight 'prohibited' by British Boxing Board of Control
The British Boxing Board of Control says Saturday's fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr is "prohibited and not in the interests of boxing". Benn, 26, has returned an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug", promoters have said. They say he has not been suspended...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr greeted by random drug test at hotel room
By Brian Witter: Chris Eubank Jr says he was greeted by a random drug testing team when he returned to his hotel room today following his fight with Conor Benn being canceled/postponed for Saturday night. Eubank Jr says he was “happy to take” the drug test, as he’s a “clean...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr: Benn Has Escaped His Schooling... For Now
Chris Eubank Jr. has not ruled out a future meeting with a longtime bitter rival. For now, the second-generation grudge match between the younger Eubank and Conor Benn is on hold. A drug testing scandal has forced a postponement of their awaited grudge match, which was due to headline a DAZN Pay-Per-View event this Saturday from The O2 in London. Ilford’s Benn (21-0, 14KOs) produced a positive test in mid-September for the banned substance Clomiphene as discovered through testing contracted by VADA.
