Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
DineSouth ’22: The Ordinary Pub
If you’re not paying attention you might miss the entrance to one of Savannah’s most imaginative gastropubs. That’s because The Ordinary Pub has an unassuming doorway that takes you downstairs to its unique basement location. Under the warm glow of Edison light bulbs, the historic basement of...
DineSouth ’22: 1540 Room at The DeSoto
Flavors 482 Years in the Making. Inside The DeSoto, Chef Collin Clemons and General Manager Andrew Noye join creative forces to bring you the dynamic flavors of a dining experience 482 years in the making. Paying tribute to the rich history of the global spice trade, the 1540 Room takes...
DineSouth ’22: Belford’s Savannah
Keeping it traditional while looking forward. Experience some of the south’s finest cuisine at this historic upscale locale. One of Savannah’s most established restaurants, Belford’s prides itself on its excellent customer service and respect for tradition. Built in 1902 the building originally belonged to the Savannah Hebrew congregation. It was sold 21 years later to the Belford family to house their wholesale food company, and is the origin of the restaurant’s name.
PlaySouth: Enmarket Arena
“A new wave of entertainment” has hit the Coastal Empire as the newest, most celebrated disruption in the southeast. Decades of heightened anticipation has over-delivered with an arena experience unlike any other – intentionally designed to show off for worldwide guests and make locals fall more in love with Savannah.
DineSouth ’22: Common Restaurant
Classic Dishes, Uncommon Style. Saturated in historic charm and patina, The Common comes to life in this 140-year-old national historic building in the heart of downtown Savannah. Its stunning views of the iconic Marshall House Inn and Broughton Street act as an ideal backdrop to an experience featuring both a culinary and cocktail program that harnesses the talents of their entire team.
National Taco Day: Where to go in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and Savannah has plenty of places to go to celebrate. Here’s a list of places that you can go to in Savannah that specializes in tacos. Bull Street Taco Bull Street Taco is a great place to get tacos if you’re in the Starland District. […]
DineSouth ’22: Perry Lane Hotel
Luxury Experiences, Southern Roots. Bursting with vibrant energy, experiences at the Perry Lane Hotel are nothing short of absolutely incredible. A local gathering place boasting approachable, curated, and highly-diverse offerings, everything they do is based around the hotel’s muse, Adelaide Harcourt, an incredible woman who traveled the globe and was captivated by everything life had to offer. She brought back to Savannah an abundance of culture, and Perry Lane was born: a fusion of all her travels and aspects of Savannah.
DineSouth ’22: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
A recipe for success: perfect steak and warm hospitality. One of the world’s most legendary chophouses, Savannah’s locally-owned and independently operated Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse never lost sight of its name sake’s original recipe for success: perfect steak, warm hospitality and good times that never stop rolling.
DineSouth ’22: Rusty Pig BBQ
Family Recipes, Casual Dining. Cindy and Neal Anderson started Rusty Pig more than 13 years ago to share the best barbeque with friends and family, quickly growing into two restaurants and they’re not done yet. With a passion for bringing quality food to the neighborhood, they look forward to...
DineSouth ’22: Poe’s Tavern
Moody ambiance with delicious dishes. This all-American restaurant makes all of its menu items in-house while modeling its design and menu on the life and works of Edgar Allen Poe. Located in Savannah’s Yamacraw Village, nestled close to the waterfront, Poe’s Tavern opened its fourth location at the start of...
DineSouth ’22: a.Lure
Contemporary farm-to-table cuisine that honors the traditional techniques and recipes of the Lowcountry. a.Lure innovates Southern cuisine while honoring the down-to-earth, home-cooked meals enjoyed in the area for centuries. Located in the heart of historic Savannah, a.lure offers a farm-to-table concept, sourcing local and regional ingredients for every dish. Its namesake is inspired by a fishing lure, as the restaurant offers a new approach to seafood favorites. The menu reimagines the soul-healing recipes of the South, from nostalgic fried green tomatoes to comforting peas and carrots. a.Lure is where tradition and innovation go hand-in-hand.
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
DineSouth ’22: The Bohemian Hotel, Savannah Riverfront
Unforgettable experiences along the riverfront. Drink in the view at Savannah’s iconic riverfront hotel which lives and breathes southern hospitality from its beautiful brick down to its mid-18th century inspired grandeur. Near the heart of Savannah’s historic district, the Bohemian offers unforgettable experiences on the banks of the Savannah...
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
Savannah Bananas unveil Banana Ball World Tour 2023 schedule
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas started their World Tour with a single city in 2021: Mobile, Alabama. Although they expanded the tour in 2022, the Bananas kept their traveling exhibition series to just the southeast. “We got made fun of a lot, calling it the World Tour but we only stayed in three […]
16th Annual Heritage Dinner & Coastal Area Talent Showcase Returns
The 16th Annual Heritage Dinner and Coastal Area Talent Showcase is slated to emerge from its two-year virtual format, to return to its popular, in-person showcase event, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Carey Hilliards Banquet Center, located at 11111 Abercorn Street. A welcoming reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Dinner Showcase at 7:00 p.m.
DineSouth ’22: Quarterdeck at The Sea Pines Resort
Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.
