Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Perry Lane Hotel
Luxury Experiences, Southern Roots. Bursting with vibrant energy, experiences at the Perry Lane Hotel are nothing short of absolutely incredible. A local gathering place boasting approachable, curated, and highly-diverse offerings, everything they do is based around the hotel’s muse, Adelaide Harcourt, an incredible woman who traveled the globe and was captivated by everything life had to offer. She brought back to Savannah an abundance of culture, and Perry Lane was born: a fusion of all her travels and aspects of Savannah.
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: The Ordinary Pub
If you’re not paying attention you might miss the entrance to one of Savannah’s most imaginative gastropubs. That’s because The Ordinary Pub has an unassuming doorway that takes you downstairs to its unique basement location. Under the warm glow of Edison light bulbs, the historic basement of...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Common Restaurant
Classic Dishes, Uncommon Style. Saturated in historic charm and patina, The Common comes to life in this 140-year-old national historic building in the heart of downtown Savannah. Its stunning views of the iconic Marshall House Inn and Broughton Street act as an ideal backdrop to an experience featuring both a culinary and cocktail program that harnesses the talents of their entire team.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Wiley’s Championship BBQ
Winner Winner, BBQ Dinner. A Sizzling Worldwide Favorite!. You don’t get to call yourself a championship restaurant without having the wins—or the food—to back it up. You better believe Wiley’s Championship BBQ has both. Ranked on Tripadvisor as no. 1 in Georgia, no. 3 in Savannah,...
southmag.com
PlaySouth: Enmarket Arena
“A new wave of entertainment” has hit the Coastal Empire as the newest, most celebrated disruption in the southeast. Decades of heightened anticipation has over-delivered with an arena experience unlike any other – intentionally designed to show off for worldwide guests and make locals fall more in love with Savannah.
National Taco Day: Where to go in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and Savannah has plenty of places to go to celebrate. Here’s a list of places that you can go to in Savannah that specializes in tacos. Bull Street Taco Bull Street Taco is a great place to get tacos if you’re in the Starland District. […]
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Poe’s Tavern
Moody ambiance with delicious dishes. This all-American restaurant makes all of its menu items in-house while modeling its design and menu on the life and works of Edgar Allen Poe. Located in Savannah’s Yamacraw Village, nestled close to the waterfront, Poe’s Tavern opened its fourth location at the start of...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Wright Square Bistro
Throwing a dinner party every day. “When making a dish,” Michael Higgins and Tod Whitaker tell their team, “make sure it’s something you would serve to a guest in your home.”. Their uniquely Southern menu triumphs by teaming with local businesses like Wicked Cakes, Donna’s Delicious Delites,...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: 1540 Room at The DeSoto
Flavors 482 Years in the Making. Inside The DeSoto, Chef Collin Clemons and General Manager Andrew Noye join creative forces to bring you the dynamic flavors of a dining experience 482 years in the making. Paying tribute to the rich history of the global spice trade, the 1540 Room takes...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Belford’s Savannah
Keeping it traditional while looking forward. Experience some of the south’s finest cuisine at this historic upscale locale. One of Savannah’s most established restaurants, Belford’s prides itself on its excellent customer service and respect for tradition. Built in 1902 the building originally belonged to the Savannah Hebrew congregation. It was sold 21 years later to the Belford family to house their wholesale food company, and is the origin of the restaurant’s name.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22
Savannah, Georgia’s food revolution is in full swing and us southerners are reaping the benefit. Never before has there been such a variety of amazing restaurants to choose from. pull up a chair and feast your eyes on these great southern dining experiences. The Bohemian Hotel, Savannah Riverfront. Unforgettable...
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Rusty Pig BBQ
Family Recipes, Casual Dining. Cindy and Neal Anderson started Rusty Pig more than 13 years ago to share the best barbeque with friends and family, quickly growing into two restaurants and they’re not done yet. With a passion for bringing quality food to the neighborhood, they look forward to...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Quarterdeck at The Sea Pines Resort
Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Nine Line Apparel and Black Rifle Coffee Company
Robust coffee and relentless patriotism on historic Savannah’s River Street. Nine Line Apparel and their patriotic partners, Black Rifle Coffee Company, have joined forces, operating their second shared storefront adjacent to the luxurious JW Marriott Plant Riverside District – accompanying their first, flagship store located off the 204 & I95 interchange.
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: ‘Biggest and Best Ever’ Savannah Greek Festival ready for its comeback
Pardon the cliché, but Tommy Danos sounded like his hair was on fire. For the first 90 seconds of our chat via phone this week, I thought all I was going to get was one word answers. That has a way of making it difficult to write a story. It can, however, give you a pretty good idea of the temperature in the room.
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
wtoc.com
Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
