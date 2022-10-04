ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 8, 2022

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community defeated Dohn Community (OH) 47-26 in a non-conference matchup. In Peoria, Notre Dame lost to Champaign Centennial 28-20 at home in a Big 12 Conference game. At the 3A boys state golf final, Pekin Senior Carter Stevenson shot a 73, just one stroke over par. He would finish tied […]
PEORIA, IL

