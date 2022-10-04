HARTFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) – The No. 4 seeded Vermillion Tanagers girls soccer team went toe-to-toe with No. 1 seed West Central in the first half of the SDHSAA Class A State semifinals, but the Trojans would eventually shed their goal slump en route to a 4-0 win to move to the A State title […]

VERMILLION, SD ・ 28 MINUTES AGO