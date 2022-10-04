Read full article on original website
South Christian beats FHE for OK gold title
South Christian is the outright OK gold champion after a 4-0 win in the title game on Saturday. They beat Forest Hills Eastern who previously beat GR Catholic Central in a shoot out on Wednesday.
Vermillion girls soccer shows fight but falls to West Central in SDHSAA Class A State semifinals
HARTFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) – The No. 4 seeded Vermillion Tanagers girls soccer team went toe-to-toe with No. 1 seed West Central in the first half of the SDHSAA Class A State semifinals, but the Trojans would eventually shed their goal slump en route to a 4-0 win to move to the A State title […]
WMBD/WYZZ
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 8, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community defeated Dohn Community (OH) 47-26 in a non-conference matchup. In Peoria, Notre Dame lost to Champaign Centennial 28-20 at home in a Big 12 Conference game. At the 3A boys state golf final, Pekin Senior Carter Stevenson shot a 73, just one stroke over par. He would finish tied […]
