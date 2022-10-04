Read full article on original website
Related
WMBD/WYZZ
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 8, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community defeated Dohn Community (OH) 47-26 in a non-conference matchup. In Peoria, Notre Dame lost to Champaign Centennial 28-20 at home in a Big 12 Conference game. At the 3A boys state golf final, Pekin Senior Carter Stevenson shot a 73, just one stroke over par. He would finish tied […]
Editorial: No cheating justice
“If you’re not cheating you’re not trying hard enough.” That ubiquitous quote from the sports pages can be traced back to at least the early 1970s. The concept permeates many different sports and is sometimes celebrated as evidence of a “will to win.” “Winning isn’t everything — it’s the only thing,” from the namesake of the NFL Super Bowl trophy, Vince Lombardi, has become a measure of motivation way beyond football. The rest of the former Green Bay Packers coach’s comment on winning is not as often attached to the inspiration. “The objective is to win: fairly, squarely, decently, win by the rules, but still win.” It is this portion of Coach Lombardi’s message that America so desperately needs to embrace. The scandal associated with Walleye tournament fishing on Lake Erie brings this thought to mind. Blade Outdoors Editor Matt Markey’s observation on the nationally broadcast Dan Patrick radio show, “that few outside the fishing world are aware of the money at stake,” well expresses what may have motivated the alleged cheating, and the public’s shock. Read more Blade editorials
High school football Saturday highlights – Week 8
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week eight of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the action. In a class 6A, two teams battled at Community stadium to stay alive in the district 1 race. Rio Rancho came in rested following a bye week, while Atrsico recently suffered their first […]
South Christian beats FHE for OK gold title
South Christian is the outright OK gold champion after a 4-0 win in the title game on Saturday. They beat Forest Hills Eastern who previously beat GR Catholic Central in a shoot out on Wednesday.
Comments / 0