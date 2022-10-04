Read full article on original website
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
doniphanherald.com
Bail set at $5 million for Omaha woman charged in crash that killed 2 people
OMAHA — An Omaha woman is being held on $5 million bail in connection with her alleged role in a September car crash in Bellevue that killed two people and injured three others. Maria Diaz-Castelan, 33, is charged with four felony counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide by...
WOWT
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
1011now.com
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
15-year-old girl, 16-year-old boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing her dad
LINCOLN, Neb. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend were arrested after they allegedly stabbed her father to death. According to a statement, on Monday, Oct. 3, at 4:06 p.m., Lincoln Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2, and arrived to find a male victim deceased. The victim reportedly had "injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument."
WOWT
Omaha police ask for public help in homicide investigation of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking for help from the public in the ongoing homicide investigation of a 13-year-old. Officials are asking people in the neighborhood of Hanscom Park to get in touch with detectives who may have any videos from Ring cameras or any video surveillance. They...
WOWT
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
klkntv.com
Additional arrests made in deadly shooting on O Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with a shooting death on O Street in late September. On Sept. 26, just one day after the homicide, police arrested 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln. The arrest was made after police found security video...
1011now.com
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
1011now.com
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
klin.com
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
KETV.com
Bond set at $5 million for woman accused of killing two people in Bellevue crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge set bond at $5 million for a woman accused of killing two people in a crash. Prosecutors alleged that 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan had been drinking when she sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She...
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling over 500 grams of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will be spending 10 years behind bars for selling meth across the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was sentenced on Friday for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces charges following disturbances
Fremont police were called Thursday to the area of Jefferson Road and Empire Avenue on two separate occasion in reference to disturbances. As a result, Jacob R. Barnett, 33, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct and child abuse — no injury.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen’s slaying of father was planned a week prior, court documents say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The stabbing of a 70-year-old man by his daughter was planned out a week in advance, according to a probable cause affidavit. On Monday, 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer called police, saying she had found her father dead in their apartment near 40th Street and Highway 2.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
klkntv.com
Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
