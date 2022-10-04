BeWellVA to offer ‘Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences’ virtual workshop

BeWellVA, a collaboration of Central Virginia’s seven Community Services Boards, is offering a free virtual workshop Oct. 20 to help raise awareness about adverse childhood experiences, provide resources to help children and adults who have experienced ACEs and offer strategies for prevention in local communities. The event is the first of three planned workshops.

ACEs are traumatic events in childhood that include abuse, neglect or household dysfunction. Children and adults who have experienced ACEs are at a higher risk of having long-term health problems, experiencing mental illness and abusing drugs or alcohol and also may have feelings of shame and guilt, have trouble controlling their emotions and have difficulty connecting with others. Studies show that at least 67% of the population has one ACE.

The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required at bewellva.com/events/understanding-adverse-childhood-experiences-aces-workshop-329-186.

The workshop is open to the public but designed particularly for young adults; military personnel, veterans and their families; early childhood educators; the faith community; and residential services providers. Participants will learn how their brains work, how negative childhood experiences affect people and how to identify and prevent ACEs. They also will learn strategies to build resilience for a more fulfilling life.

