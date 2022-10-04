ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Community News

Bearcats hosting Scorpions at homecoming

While some coaches might be wary of the distractions of homecoming week, Aledo’s Tim Buchanan isn’t among them. “There’s not a player out there that wants to lose homecoming,” Buchanan said. “Honestly, Senior Night is harder to prepare for. You have to alter your pregame (for all the seniors to be honored). Homecoming, you might have a little longer halftime. Really, homecoming is not that big a distraction.”
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Aledo runners have big day in Granbury

The Aledo cross country teams had another sterling day as the varsity boys won the Granbury Race for the Loot event this past Friday, while the varsity girls took second. The 5K races were run on the Granbury Disc Golf Course. “Another great day for the Bearcats and Ladycats Cross...
ALEDO, TX
fox4news.com

4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7

Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Community News

New ramp dedicated for Aledo resident

This year was a game changer for Robert Seely. Seely lives with his mother, Michelle, in the Yes mobile home community of Aledo. Robert, 33, was born with Spina Bifida, a condition in which a baby’s spinal cord does not develop properly. Robert is now in a wheelchair, but...
ALEDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Aledo, TX
Government
City
Mercedes, TX
dmagazine.com

10 North Texas Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

If you are looking for a local Texas pumpkin, the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Farmers Market is the place to go. With more than 25 varieties available for purchase, the options are plentiful for all your pumpkin-picking needs. Don’t miss Texas Pumpkin Day on October 8, where there will be kids’ arts and crafts all day and train rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
The Community News

Aledo freshmen teams shut down The Colony

The Aledo Orange freshman football team defeated the Colony 49-8. Lamel Swanson punt returned for a touchdown; Lincoln Tubbs 2pt conversion. Kaden Winkfield 9-yard run for a touchdown; Payton Shaffer PAT good. Kaden Winkfield 10-yard run for a touchdown; Malachi Behrens PAT good. Kaden Winkfield 3-yard run for a touchdown;...
ALEDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Road Trip#Festival
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite

Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Euless police investigating area around elementary school

EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
EULESS, TX
The Community News

Aledo Orange team third in tourney

The Aledo Varsity Orange boys golf team posted a 329 to place third in a tournament hosted by Flower Mound Marcus last week. The tournament was played on the Tour 18 course in Flower Mound. The four lowest scores comprise the team total. The Bearcats were led by Dylan Kiser,...
ALEDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
101.5 KNUE

This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan

According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
FORT WORTH, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s

The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe. 
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
papercitymag.com

10 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This October — Outdoor Fun, Stockyards Scares and a Whiskey Halloween

Catering superstar Jenny Castor will share her entertaining tips at a special Fort Worth event. It's just one of the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth this October. It’s a golden time of year in Fort Worth when patio season is finally gloriously here. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do outside too. But everyone could use a guide.
FORT WORTH, TX
virtualbx.com

Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth

Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy