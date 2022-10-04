Read full article on original website
The Community News
Bearcats hosting Scorpions at homecoming
While some coaches might be wary of the distractions of homecoming week, Aledo’s Tim Buchanan isn’t among them. “There’s not a player out there that wants to lose homecoming,” Buchanan said. “Honestly, Senior Night is harder to prepare for. You have to alter your pregame (for all the seniors to be honored). Homecoming, you might have a little longer halftime. Really, homecoming is not that big a distraction.”
The Community News
Aledo runners have big day in Granbury
The Aledo cross country teams had another sterling day as the varsity boys won the Granbury Race for the Loot event this past Friday, while the varsity girls took second. The 5K races were run on the Granbury Disc Golf Course. “Another great day for the Bearcats and Ladycats Cross...
fox4news.com
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
The Community News
New ramp dedicated for Aledo resident
This year was a game changer for Robert Seely. Seely lives with his mother, Michelle, in the Yes mobile home community of Aledo. Robert, 33, was born with Spina Bifida, a condition in which a baby’s spinal cord does not develop properly. Robert is now in a wheelchair, but...
dmagazine.com
10 North Texas Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you are looking for a local Texas pumpkin, the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Farmers Market is the place to go. With more than 25 varieties available for purchase, the options are plentiful for all your pumpkin-picking needs. Don’t miss Texas Pumpkin Day on October 8, where there will be kids’ arts and crafts all day and train rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
The Community News
Aledo freshmen teams shut down The Colony
The Aledo Orange freshman football team defeated the Colony 49-8. Lamel Swanson punt returned for a touchdown; Lincoln Tubbs 2pt conversion. Kaden Winkfield 9-yard run for a touchdown; Payton Shaffer PAT good. Kaden Winkfield 10-yard run for a touchdown; Malachi Behrens PAT good. Kaden Winkfield 3-yard run for a touchdown;...
nypressnews.com
State Fair of Texas tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
fox4news.com
Euless police investigating area around elementary school
EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
The Community News
Aledo Orange team third in tourney
The Aledo Varsity Orange boys golf team posted a 329 to place third in a tournament hosted by Flower Mound Marcus last week. The tournament was played on the Tour 18 course in Flower Mound. The four lowest scores comprise the team total. The Bearcats were led by Dylan Kiser,...
Second DFW Spot Planned for Chicago-Based Hot Dog Chain
Portillo’s could open in Allen in spring of 2023.
This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan
According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s
The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe.
papercitymag.com
10 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This October — Outdoor Fun, Stockyards Scares and a Whiskey Halloween
Catering superstar Jenny Castor will share her entertaining tips at a special Fort Worth event. It's just one of the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth this October. It’s a golden time of year in Fort Worth when patio season is finally gloriously here. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do outside too. But everyone could use a guide.
Fort Worth's newest park debuts in Alliance area
Alliance Park officially opened in Fort Worth on Sept. 23. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth held a grand opening ceremony for the 154-acre Alliance Park at 3800 Litsey Road on Sept. 23. The funding for the project was acquired from the 2014 and 2018 bond programs, Texas Parks and Wildlife grants, park dedication fees and donated land.
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
