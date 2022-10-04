Read full article on original website
Related
To the editor: American greatness tied to goodness
A recent issue of the Smithsonian Magazine features an article on founding father Samuel Adams. It points out that Adams was deeply idealistic, holding the view that a moral people would elect moral leaders and that virtue was the soul of democracy. To have a villainous ruler imposed upon you was a misfortune, but to elect him yourself was a disgrace. At the same time Adams was a pragmatist believing that high-minded ideals should not give way to underhanded tactics. Power worried him as no one ever believed he possessed too much of it; his loyalties were to the man on the street. In a similar vein Alexis de Tocqueville said “America is great because she is good, and if American ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.” JOSEPH MORAN
Comments / 0