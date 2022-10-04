ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

WSDOT, State Troopers' Vehicles Struck by Multiple Cars at Crash Scene on I-5

The Washington State Department of Transportation and state troopers dealt with a series of at least five crashes early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Tacoma after a street-cleaning truck was hit by a suspected DUI driver. No one was seriously injured, but WSDOT called the collisions "horrific" and preventable....
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces

A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Afternoon Fire In Car Shop Quickly Contained By Everett Firefighters

Everett Firefighters were able to quickly stop a fire in a shop behind a south Everett used car dealership Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 PM Engine 6 with Everett Fire spotted smoke coming from the back of a car dealership in the 9100 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett. They pulled in and found a car fire in a garage behind the dealership. Aid 6, Engine 4 and Ladder 1 assisted with the effort. An investigator was called out to determine the cause. There were no injuries. Here are a few photos from the scene. Click photo to enlarge.
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
SKYKOMISH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
oregontoday.net

USCG Rescue, Oct. 6

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued three people and a dog Tuesday from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at 2 p.m. Tuesday of a 57-foot vessel taking on water after it struck rocks entering Echo Bay. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Bellingham to assist the people and the dog. Multiple good Samaritans arrived on scene to monitor the vessel and provide equipment to help reduce the ingress of water. A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crew also arrived on scene to monitor the vessel. The Coast Guard boatcrew arrived on scene, removed water from the vessel with a dewatering pump and towed the vessel toward shore for approximately 5 hours. The boatcrew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where the vessel was transferred to a BoatUS boatcrew. The BoatUS crew towed the vessel toward shore, where it was moored in Bellingham.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state

RENTON, Wash. - The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
RENTON, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

