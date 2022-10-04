ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As Credit Suisse Tries to Survive, Anxious Employees Put Heads Down

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrlRO_0iLZum5j00

For Credit Suisse (CS) employees, the past few days have been hard.

How do you keep calm when all around you people are speculating that your company could fail?

The Swiss bank's difficulties have brought back the dark memories of the 2008 financial crisis. The wildest speculation goes so far as to present the Swiss firm as the possible Lehman Brothers of 2022.

The collapse of Lehman in September 2008 triggered the worst crisis since the Great Depression. It required a huge bailout from the federal government to avert a collapse of the global financial system.

Credit Suisse has faced the consequences of several financial missteps, including a $5.1 billion loss from a client, Archegos Capital Management, in 2021.

But for the employees interviewed for this story, the situation at the bank is concerning but not anything close to what occurred at Lehman.

It's a 'Wait and See' Situation

"It's wait and see," an employee who manages a team of at least 200 people in New York told TheStreet on Oct. 3. The employee requested anonymity to speak with TheStreet because tough decisions are currently underway and the employee does not know whether their future within the bank is guaranteed.

At Credit Suisse's New York headquarters on Madison Avenue in the Flatiron District, people are putting their heads down and working. Some employees have told TheStreet that they are concerned and stressed for their jobs but also worried that the market is perceiving the bank as high-risk.

The cost of insuring the financial behemoth's bonds against default rose at least 15% last week, to levels that have not occurred since 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis, also known as the Great Recession.

'It's a Confidence Issue'

"It's a confidence issue," said an employee who required anonymity. This employee said they're preparing their team for the prospect that while the team will probably survive the situation, some of its positions are likely to be cut.

While employees don't expect Credit Suisse to go under, they do see the bank's historic prominence as a thing of the past. They expect drastic budget cuts and, in certain division, sharp job cuts. Some staffers in investment banking didn't know if they'd still be there a month from now.

On Sept. 26, Credit Suisse indicated that its turnaround plan will include asset disposals. Internally, that was understood as the possibility that the sale of the entire investment banking division was an option on the table. Once one of the jewels of Credit Suisse, this division has been hit by a number of scandals.

The bank said it was "well on track with its comprehensive strategic review, including potential divestitures and asset sales."

This statement has prompted a number of talented veteran staff to leave, employees say.

"We definitely have seen a lot of people leaving," said an employee. "These people [have] been in the bank for decades, and now they're leaving, and senior managers as well. There's a level of uncertainty that drives people who [are] very loyal to the brand to actually leave because of their concern about finding themselves without a job."

Aware of the internal anxiety, Chief Executive Ulrich Körner tried to reassure the teams in a memo on Sept. 30: "I am conscious that there is lots of uncertainty and speculation both outside and within the company."

Turnaround Plan: Too Long a Wait

"We are in the process of reshaping Credit Suisse for a long-term, sustainable future -- with significant potential for value creation," Körner added. "I am confident we have what it takes to succeed."

That message only increased the internal guessing game, TheStreet has learned. "Everybody's at this point speculating highly," an employee said.

Not helping the situation is that some employees who are working on the turnaround plan have signed nondisclosure agreements, which prohibit them from giving heads-ups to their colleagues who will be affected.

A number of employees say that waiting three weeks for the restructuring plan is untenable.

"Three weeks in this environment is long," said an employee. "Hopefully they could expedite some of the announcements."

Market pressure also could push Credit Suisse to accelerate its schedule. Credit Suisse shares are down 53% since January.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

Reassuring internally and externally. This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Crypto: Spectacular Hack Reinforces Concern About Industry Security

The crypto industry just took a huge blow. The young industry is going through one of its most difficult years, defined by the slump in cryptocurrency prices. The market has lost more than $2 trillion from its November 2021 all-time high of $3 trillion. It's currently valued at $986 billion, according to data firm CoinGecko.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulrich Körner
Fortune

These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
WORLD
ETF Focus

ETF Flows Show Investors Remain Defensive Despite Last Week's Rally

Last week, I talked about a roadmap for equities to stage a powerful rally. The catalyst, a government rescue of the bond market, never came to be, but stocks still delivered solid returns (albeit with a fair amount of volatility). Stocks were certainly due for a decent week after September resulted in a 9% loss for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Financial System#Divestitures#Investment Banking#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Credit Suisse Tries#Swiss#Lehman Brothers
Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto: Hacker Steals Nearly $600 Million from Biggest Platform

The crypto industry just took a huge blow. The young industry is going through one of its most difficult years, defined by the slump in cryptocurrency prices. The market has lost more than $2 trillion from its November 2021 all-time high of $3 trillion. It's currently valued at $986 billion, according to data firm CoinGecko.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Trading Chinese EV Stocks Nio, Li Auto as Volatile Takes Hold

October has been volatile for stocks, but mostly toward the upside as the S&P 500, Nasdaq and other US stock indices have burst higher. However, it’s been a very mixed bag for EV stocks. Tesla (TSLA) has been all over the map this month. Its third-quarter delivery results were...
STOCKS
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Oct. 7, 2022: Rates Move Up

A variety of significant mortgage rates inched up over the last week. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Sends Chilly Signs About the Economy

Tech giants don't bring good news for investors. While the markets are looking for reassuring news on the health of the economy, Silicon Valley is only delivering very bad news. In recent weeks, red signals have been sent by Alphabet (GOOGL) , Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) . Last...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow

It's a huge setback for Rivian (RIVN) . The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. The Irvine, Calif.-based group said on Oct. 3 that it "believes...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
89K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy