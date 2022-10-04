Congratulations to Monica Massei from Kennedy Elementary School who was surprised with the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year award! Mrs. Massei is a Gifted Teacher at KES and says, "As the gifted resource teacher, I always look for unique ways to teach curriculum and integrate all areas of study to make it challenging for all my students. Teaching agriculture naturally lends itself to doing just that."

BARROW COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO