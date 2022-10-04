Read full article on original website
barrow.k12.ga.us
Monica Massei Named 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year
Congratulations to Monica Massei from Kennedy Elementary School who was surprised with the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year award! Mrs. Massei is a Gifted Teacher at KES and says, "As the gifted resource teacher, I always look for unique ways to teach curriculum and integrate all areas of study to make it challenging for all my students. Teaching agriculture naturally lends itself to doing just that."
barrow.k12.ga.us
Barrow County School System 2022 Graduation Rate
The Barrow County School System 2022 graduation rate is 89.5%, as released by the Georgia Department of Education. This 4-year cohort graduation rate is based on the number of students that graduate within four years. BCSS graduated 843 students, an increase of 3% over last year. The 2022 graduation rate...
