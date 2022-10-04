Read full article on original website
Alterna Space Center
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 story mode walkthrough focuses on the final area of the game, the Alterna Space Center. You do not need to complete all the kettles to reach this area; this area can be accessed after completing the Site 2 Boss Battle - The Future Strikes Back, the Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious, and the Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist. Once all the pieces of treasure are on the launch pad next to the Squid Sisters Camp, you can interact with them to reach the Alterna Space Center. We’ve got full guides leading you through the Alterna Space center and the final boss battle as well.
Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland. This fight requires fighting Shiver, “the Cold-Blooded Bandit.” Shiver rides Master Mega, an enormous and menacing shark. It’ll circle around the arena, and only emerge from the water to attack. You’ll want to ink the ground to increase your mobility as you pursue the beast and dodge its attacks. There are several strategies you can use to help make this battle easier, and we’ve listed our favorites below.
Police Cars
There are different types of police cars in Need for Speed Most Wanted 2, each of which bring their own kind of challenge to your speeding frenzy. There are the local police, which come on at heat level 1. These police are easily out runnable if you can handle your car and just drive faster than them. Then there are the "rhino" cops, as the game refers to them, which are basically tahoes with a grill guard. These can be taken down with the Ford SVT Raptor and SUVs that have a reinforced chassis.
