There are different types of police cars in Need for Speed Most Wanted 2, each of which bring their own kind of challenge to your speeding frenzy. There are the local police, which come on at heat level 1. These police are easily out runnable if you can handle your car and just drive faster than them. Then there are the "rhino" cops, as the game refers to them, which are basically tahoes with a grill guard. These can be taken down with the Ford SVT Raptor and SUVs that have a reinforced chassis.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO