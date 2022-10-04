ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Alterna Space Center

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 story mode walkthrough focuses on the final area of the game, the Alterna Space Center. You do not need to complete all the kettles to reach this area; this area can be accessed after completing the Site 2 Boss Battle - The Future Strikes Back, the Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious, and the Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist. Once all the pieces of treasure are on the launch pad next to the Squid Sisters Camp, you can interact with them to reach the Alterna Space Center. We’ve got full guides leading you through the Alterna Space center and the final boss battle as well.
IGN

Ladybird Shield

This page features information about the Ladybird Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Ladybird Shield. The Ladybird Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you to block incoming...
IGN

Fire Ant Shield

This page features information about the Fire Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Fire Ant Shield. The Fire Ant Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you...
IGN

EverChar Torch

This page features information about the EverChar Torch in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the EverChar Torch. The EverChar Torch is a Tier II lighting tool...
IGN

Termite Axe

This page features information about the Termite Axe in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Termite Axe. The Termite Axe is a Tier III chopping weapon...
IGN

Stunt Jumps

Stunt Jumps are hidden ramps propelling vehicles into slow-motion jumps in GTA 5. 50 Stunt Jumps exist in San Andreas. The Stunt Jumps collectibles are required to reach 100% game completion and will also earn you the "Show Off" trophy & achievement. When attempting a Stunt Jump, you are required...
IGN

Slime Lantern

This page features information about the Slime Lantern (and the upgraded Slime Lantern+ variant) in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Slime Lantern.
IGN

Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland. This fight requires fighting Shiver, “the Cold-Blooded Bandit.” Shiver rides Master Mega, an enormous and menacing shark. It’ll circle around the arena, and only emerge from the water to attack. You’ll want to ink the ground to increase your mobility as you pursue the beast and dodge its attacks. There are several strategies you can use to help make this battle easier, and we’ve listed our favorites below.
IGN

Super Gas Arrow

This page features information about the Super Gas Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Super Gas Arrow.
IGN

Bomb Arrow

This page features information about the Bomb Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bomb Arrow.
IGN

Acorn Shovel

This page features information about the Acorn Shovel in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Acorn Shovel.
IGN

Spicy Arrow

This page features information about the Spicy Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Spicy Arrow.
IGN

Police Cars

There are different types of police cars in Need for Speed Most Wanted 2, each of which bring their own kind of challenge to your speeding frenzy. There are the local police, which come on at heat level 1. These police are easily out runnable if you can handle your car and just drive faster than them. Then there are the "rhino" cops, as the game refers to them, which are basically tahoes with a grill guard. These can be taken down with the Ford SVT Raptor and SUVs that have a reinforced chassis.
