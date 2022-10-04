Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Eights Days of Hope traveled to Florida to help with hurricane recovery
SARASOTA, Fla. (WTVA) - People across Florida are still recovering after the destruction left by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers from Pontotoc did not let the distance stop them from making a difference. Eight Days of Hope is on the scene to lend a helping hand. Eight Days traveled to Sarasota, Florida.
wtva.com
A brief light frost possible for our northernmost counties by Sunday morning
Clear skies overnight Saturday will allow most locations to see temperatures decline into middle 40s with a few spots near or slightly below 40°. This will allow for a few communities just south of the Tennessee state line to possibly experience a brief light frost overnight. Odds of this are greater further north into western and central Tennessee, but it still would be advisable to protect any tender plants you have.
wtva.com
Mild Afternoon Ahead before Temps Warm Up Next Week
Temperatures declined into the middle 40s with a few spots near or slightly below 40° this morning. This prompted a few communities just south of the Tennessee state line to possibly experience a brief light frost overnight. Odds of this are greater further north into western and central Tennessee, where there were Frost Advisories or an even greater chance into Kentucky where there were Frost Warnings.
Comments / 0