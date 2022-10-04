Read full article on original website
Related
bransonmo.gov
Board of Aldermen to hold public meeting Oct. 10 to discuss Chamber marketing contract
BRANSON, Mo – The Branson Board of Aldermen is holding a special public meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Branson City Hall to discuss the negotiation of the Branson/Lakes area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.'s contract for tourism and marketing services.
bransonmo.gov
Free responsible alcohol selling class October 13
BRANSON, Mo – The City of Branson, in partnership with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, will host a Responsible Alcohol Selling class on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Training for responsible alcohol selling is required for all...
Comments / 0