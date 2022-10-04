Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Juvenile Escapee in Custody After Standoff in Lompoc
A juvenile who escaped from custody and threatened another youth was arrested after a six-hour law enforcement operation involving three agencies on Friday in Lompoc. At 8:20 a.m., Lompoc police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick the door in and threatening to kill the occupant, Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
Former Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo President Warren Baker Dies at 84
Former Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo President Warren J. Baker, who led the campus for more than three decades, died Friday at the age of 84, according to a news release from the university. Baker was the university’s eighth president and had the second-longest administration with 31 years in office,...
Bishop Diego Boys Water Polo Goes 1-2 at Pioneer Valley Tournament
Bishop Diego’s boys water polo team went 1-2 in the Pioneer Valley Tournament in Santa Maria Friday and Saturday. The Cardinals opened with a 16-2 loss against St. Joseph’s, rebounded with a 13-7 win over Independence, and closed with a 15-8 loss against Stockdale. Austin Carty and David...
