A juvenile who escaped from custody and threatened another youth was arrested after a six-hour law enforcement operation involving three agencies on Friday in Lompoc. At 8:20 a.m., Lompoc police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick the door in and threatening to kill the occupant, Sgt. Jorge Magana said.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO