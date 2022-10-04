ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Juvenile Escapee in Custody After Standoff in Lompoc

A juvenile who escaped from custody and threatened another youth was arrested after a six-hour law enforcement operation involving three agencies on Friday in Lompoc. At 8:20 a.m., Lompoc police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick the door in and threatening to kill the occupant, Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy