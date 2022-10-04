Read full article on original website
Related
Rebekah Vardy shares cryptic Instagram post after Wagatha Christie legal fees bill
Rebekah Vardy has posted a cryptic Instagram story after it was revealed today that she will have to pay up to £1.5m of Coleen Rooney’s legal bills in the Wagatha Christie trial.The 40-year-old wife of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy shared an image with her 406,000 followers that read: “It’s always the ones with the dirty hands pointing the fingers.”It was not clear who or what the post refers to. Just hours before, it emerged that Ms Vardy faces a legal bill of around £3.7 million after she was ordered to pay most of Ms Rooney’s costs following their...
Rebekah Vardy hits out at Coleen Rooney in explosive post
Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney after being ordered to cover her legal costs from the highly publicised 'Wagatha Christie' trial. Back in July, Vardy lost her High Court case against Rooney, after suing her for libel over a viral social media post from 2019. Following the ruling,...
Comments / 0