Rebekah Vardy has posted a cryptic Instagram story after it was revealed today that she will have to pay up to £1.5m of Coleen Rooney’s legal bills in the Wagatha Christie trial.The 40-year-old wife of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy shared an image with her 406,000 followers that read: “It’s always the ones with the dirty hands pointing the fingers.”It was not clear who or what the post refers to. Just hours before, it emerged that Ms Vardy faces a legal bill of around £3.7 million after she was ordered to pay most of Ms Rooney’s costs following their...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO