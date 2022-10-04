Read full article on original website
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade. During the parade there were...
UnCommons sneak peek in Southwest Las Vegas
Fine cuisine is coming to a new area in the southwest Las Vegas valley. UnCommons offered up a sneak preview of some of its new restaurants that are set to open up this fall.
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
Durango Station hits big milestone ahead of 2023 opening in southwest Las Vegas
Construction crews building one of the Las Vegas valley's newest resorts hit a big milestone on Friday. The final beam of the 15-story building was put in place at Durango Station in the southwest valley.
The LIGHT Vegas Nightclub at Mandalay Bay permanently closed
Clique Hospitality provided a statement saying that The LIGHT Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has permanently closed.
luxury-houses.net
A Chic Two Story Custom Estate in Las Vegas with more than 10,000 SF of Beautiful Interior Space Asking for $5.5 Million
The Estate in Las Vegas, a chic custom home in the Southern Highlands Golf Club with interior and exterior spaces that can be highly personalized to offer the ultimate comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Quintessa Cir, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-315-0223) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction
Las Vegas spent part of the 1990s trying to be a family-friendly destination. That failed fairly spectacularly. It turns out that gambling and kids don't mix all that well. That does not mean that families never visit Las Vegas. Circus Circus still caters to people forced to visit Sin City with their kids who aren't looking to be the folks you have to report based on the flyers about abandoned kids you see on hotel counters all over the city.
963kklz.com
9 Must-Do Halloween Family Fun Events In Las Vegas
It’s here! It’s here! October is here!! I’m not excited, you’re excited! But seriously, we can hardly contain ourselves. It’s the month of all things spooky and Las Vegas is getting her Halloween decorations out. And kiddos old and young are looking forward to the Halloween family fun around the corner.
KTNV
How to navigate traffic during the Las Vegas Pride Parade
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off this Friday in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to add to the traffic in the heart of the city. The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade procession will run along 4th Street, heading northbound.
Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Raise your steins and get ready to cheers to Oktoberfest. The Hofbrahaus is the place to be with celebrity guests keg tappings, giant pretzels and loud music. Jillian Lopez is joined by Jessica Maass and Kevin Binowski to tell us all about it.
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins over $22,000 on penny slot in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) – Another Hawaii resident is coming home from the “Ninth Island” with a boatload of cash!. A Hawaii resident won more than $22,000 on a penny slot machine at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel in Las Vegas this week.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort
This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
Be My Travel Muse
The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada
Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
Fox5 KVVU
Horror-themed cafe opens its doors in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Need some help getting into the Halloween spirit? A new horror-themed cafe has opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas. The eatery, dubbed “Nightmare Cafe,” is located in the Arts District next to long time store Nightmare Toys. Philip Martin with Nightmare Cafe...
thesilversword.com
Top 6 Places to Visit in Las Vegas
While many know Las Vegas as a party-centric city, I grew up there bereft of any of the activities that are commonly associated with it. I spent a lot of my childhood going to casinos, but for their restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. I recently sat on a slot machine for the first time this past summer after turning 21, which was anticlimactic and unenthusiastic.
963kklz.com
Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip
A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Party During Las Vegas Pride 2022
Skirting the triple-digit temperatures of June, Las Vegas Pride kicks off the three-day weekend of events on Friday, October 7. Through Sunday, October 9, the city will be home to a Pride parade and festival, plus loads of parties, all of which can be found on the Las Vegas Pride website.
Permit Issued for Work on Nellis Boulevard’s Upcoming Harold’s Chicken
After a long delay, it appears the Nellis location is still coming
