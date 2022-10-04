“If you’re not cheating you’re not trying hard enough.” That ubiquitous quote from the sports pages can be traced back to at least the early 1970s. The concept permeates many different sports and is sometimes celebrated as evidence of a “will to win.” “Winning isn’t everything — it’s the only thing,” from the namesake of the NFL Super Bowl trophy, Vince Lombardi, has become a measure of motivation way beyond football. The rest of the former Green Bay Packers coach’s comment on winning is not as often attached to the inspiration. “The objective is to win: fairly, squarely, decently, win by the rules, but still win.” It is this portion of Coach Lombardi’s message that America so desperately needs to embrace. The scandal associated with Walleye tournament fishing on Lake Erie brings this thought to mind. Blade Outdoors Editor Matt Markey’s observation on the nationally broadcast Dan Patrick radio show, “that few outside the fishing world are aware of the money at stake,” well expresses what may have motivated the alleged cheating, and the public’s shock. Read more Blade editorials

