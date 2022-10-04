Read full article on original website
Related
Walton: Note to teenage self - Get out there
Most of us at one time or another attend a reunion of our high school graduating class. I’ve been to several of mine. They usually come at 10-year intervals, just enough time to produce obvious changes in the appearance of my classmates, myself included. Over time, stuff happens. Hairstyles and waistlines evolve. Hairlines too. Hair today. Gone tomorrow. Maybe you had an experience like this at your own reunions, especially if you are, say, in your 50s or 60s or older. You walk in, you scrawl your name on a badge, and you look around. Who in the world, you...
Editorial: No cheating justice
“If you’re not cheating you’re not trying hard enough.” That ubiquitous quote from the sports pages can be traced back to at least the early 1970s. The concept permeates many different sports and is sometimes celebrated as evidence of a “will to win.” “Winning isn’t everything — it’s the only thing,” from the namesake of the NFL Super Bowl trophy, Vince Lombardi, has become a measure of motivation way beyond football. The rest of the former Green Bay Packers coach’s comment on winning is not as often attached to the inspiration. “The objective is to win: fairly, squarely, decently, win by the rules, but still win.” It is this portion of Coach Lombardi’s message that America so desperately needs to embrace. The scandal associated with Walleye tournament fishing on Lake Erie brings this thought to mind. Blade Outdoors Editor Matt Markey’s observation on the nationally broadcast Dan Patrick radio show, “that few outside the fishing world are aware of the money at stake,” well expresses what may have motivated the alleged cheating, and the public’s shock. Read more Blade editorials
Comments / 0