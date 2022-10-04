Read full article on original website
Park drop tower will be taken down after Mo. teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot (122-meter) ride which opened last December in Orlando's...
Parson signs largest income tax cut in Missouri history
JEFFERSON CITY — During a Wednesday press conference and ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed SBs 3 & 5 and HB 3 into law. Both pieces of legislation are a result of the special session Governor Parson called to pass historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years.
Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Savannah girls' tennis to continue historic postseason journey Friday and Monday
The Savannah girls' tennis team continues its postseason journey on Friday with individual sectionals at the Noyes Tennis Courts in St. Joseph. Savannah junior Iris Alvarez faces Lafayette County’s Madison Cunningham in singles, while Savannah senior Krynna Rudel and junior Maddie Till face Avery Evans and Holly Huston from Marshall in doubles.
Police in Kan. arrest Iowa man on Nodaway Co. warrant
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Iowa man on allegations after an arrest in Kansas. On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Iowa City, Iowa, on a Nodaway County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear on a charge of non-support, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Planned Parenthood rolls out mobile abortion clinic
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
Missouri man dies after ejected when pickup overturns
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 6a.m. Thursday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F250 driven by Rayne Shields, 23, Holden, was northbound on Route MM at Mount Tabor Road. The driver failed to negotiate a curve. The...
Red Cross volunteers on the ground in Florida, responding to Hurricane Ian devastation
Red Cross volunteers from our area are in Florida, helping with response to the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Executive Director JoAnn Woody with the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri says the Red Cross, overall, has around 2,000 volunteers in Florida as well as Puerto Rico with 19 from the Kansas City, Northwest Missouri chapter.
Missouri Western men's basketball to face Kentucky in exhibition Oct. 30
Missouri Western men's basketball coach Will Martin came on the Griffon Luncheon Radio Show Monday to make a big announcement about his program. "We're going down to Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena and we're going to play Kentucky on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.," he said." Martin went to the...
Missouri man dies after semi overturns
HENRY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Peterbilt semi driven by David W. Utter, 51, Richard, was westbound on MO 52 just west of County Road SW 901. The truck traveled off the...
Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri
GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session. Senators voted 26-3 in favor of the tax incentive package, which primarily renewed tax credits that had expired. The...
Missouri man dies after pickup pulls into path of a semi
NEWTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 7a.m. Tuesday in Newton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge 1500 driven by Everett J. Harrison, 77, Granby, was northbound on U.S. 60 at Route HH one mile east of Neosho. The pickup pulled into...
Tax breaks for farmers near passage In Missouri legislature
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A $40 million tax credit package for Missouri farmers and other agricultural businesses neared passage Monday, when a committee voted to send the bill to the full state Senate. The bill is expected to come up for a final Senate vote Tuesday. The measure extends...
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Texas man accused of transporting cocaine in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 3p.m. Sept. 30 a sheriff's deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a substance believed to be cocaine.
Number of adoptions in Kansas surges over the past four years
TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years. The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.
16-year-old Missouri boy dead after 3-vehicle crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Jason D. Fedak, 58, Spring, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the Rulo exit. The driver attempted to merge...
Missouri teen dead, 2 hospitalized after car overturns
BARTON COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 2a.m. Sunday in Barton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Benjamin L. Harrington, 18, Lamar, was eastbound on Route V ten miles northwest of Lamar. The car traveled off the left side...
