WSPY NEWS
Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego
Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
Elgin announces imminent closure of elementary school
Elgin School District U-46 has announced that Garfield Elementary School will be closing at the end of this school year. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Geneva High School athletic trainer saves student's life at homecoming dance
A Geneva High School athletic trainer saved a student's life at the homecoming dance, the school said.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
St. John’s Lutheran preschool gives parents control
Young children in the Woodstock area have enjoyed classes and activities at St. John’s Lutheran preschool for 39 years. “A unique thing about St. John’s preschool classes is that we […]
Village allows Plainfield house to bring back its viral 'Stranger Things' display
The realistic looking ‘Stranger Things’ display outside a Plainfield home, complete with a levitating character from the Netflix series, will return. Traffic from the display upset a neighbor and prompted the Appels to shut it down.
Eater
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston
Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Time to share your ideas about Woodstock’s future
Democracy is a wonderful system for us regular folks. No, not the democratic republic form of our government that allows us to vote a couple of times a year for […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
WSPY NEWS
Four teens hurt in Oswego crash
Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
WSPY NEWS
New pro baseball players recognized by Kendall County Board
Two former Oswego East High School, now turned pro, baseball players were recognized by the Kendall County Board Tuesday night in Yorkville. Noah Schultz and Ashton "AJ" Izzi both graduated in 2022 from OEHS and were drafted by the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners respectively. County Board Chairman Scott...
wjol.com
Plainfield School District, Police and Fire departments work together on Community Homecoming Safety Plans
The 70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is Saturday, October 8, 2022. Safety is the community’s top priority and the Village of Plainfield, Plainfield Fire Protection District, and Plainfield School District 202 have worked together to ensure this year’s Homecoming Parade is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.
wjol.com
Look Who Stopped By UCP in Joliet For Celebrity Reading Week
United Cerebral-Palsy Center for disability services is hosting their celebrity reading series this week in Joliet. WJOL’s Scott Slocum stopped by and read “How to Catch a Unicorn” by Adam Wallace.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Your View: Woodstock needs decent accommodations; letters support Mahady
Overnight visitor offers challenge to Woodstock Woodstock, wake up and get some decent accommodations for visitors to stay. Our family has been traveling to and visiting friends in Woodstock for […]
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
HellsGate In Lockport IL Is Ranked The 3rd Best Haunted House In The U.S.
A terrifying haunted house in the suburbs has garnered attention. According to Hauntworld, HellsGate is the third-best haunted house in the country. Located in Lockport, IL HellsGate, takes advantage of its setting, offering a spooky nature adventure that goes deep into the woods. Filled with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries, and secret passages through the haunted mansion, the interactive experience is sure to frighten all who pass through its halls. With a whole host of characters, including those from Statesville Haunted Prison. With over 40 rooms to explore, 150 actors ready to jump out, and a scary wooded area filled with fright, experience over 45 minutes of spooky delight at this haunted mansion. Lockport itself is only a short 43-minute drive from the city. Embrace the season with nature trails, or hang out by the bonfires and grab a bite to eat at the Moster Midway hangout. After making your way through the mansion, there’s still plenty of fun to be had with escape rooms and themed games to participate in. Take part in The Witch’s Wagon escape room and enjoy a scary movie on the Monster Movie Screen.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
RBHS teacher on leave after lawsuit surfaces
Dallas Till, a veteran physical education teacher and coach at Riverside-Brookfield High School, has been put on paid administrative leave after school officials learned that he is being sued by a former student and girls basketball player at Elmwood Park High School, alleging that Till had a sexual relationship with her while she was in high school.
