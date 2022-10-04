ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

WSPY NEWS

Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego

Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
OSWEGO, IL
Eater

Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston

Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
EVANSTON, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Time to share your ideas about Woodstock’s future

Democracy is a wonderful system for us regular folks. No, not the democratic republic form of our government that allows us to vote a couple of times a year for […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL

Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
WSPY NEWS

Four teens hurt in Oswego crash

Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

New pro baseball players recognized by Kendall County Board

Two former Oswego East High School, now turned pro, baseball players were recognized by the Kendall County Board Tuesday night in Yorkville. Noah Schultz and Ashton "AJ" Izzi both graduated in 2022 from OEHS and were drafted by the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners respectively. County Board Chairman Scott...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Secret Chicago

HellsGate In Lockport IL Is Ranked The 3rd Best Haunted House In The U.S.

A terrifying haunted house in the suburbs has garnered attention. According to Hauntworld, HellsGate is the third-best haunted house in the country.  Located in Lockport, IL HellsGate, takes advantage of its setting, offering a spooky nature adventure that goes deep into the woods. Filled with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries, and secret passages through the haunted mansion, the interactive experience is sure to frighten all who pass through its halls. With a whole host of characters, including those from Statesville Haunted Prison. With over 40 rooms to explore, 150 actors ready to jump out, and a scary wooded area filled with fright, experience over 45 minutes of spooky delight at this haunted mansion. Lockport itself is only a short 43-minute drive from the city.  Embrace the season with nature trails, or hang out by the bonfires and grab a bite to eat at the Moster Midway hangout. After making your way through the mansion, there’s still plenty of fun to be had with escape rooms and themed games to participate in. Take part in The Witch’s Wagon escape room and enjoy a scary movie on the Monster Movie Screen. 
LOCKPORT, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS teacher on leave after lawsuit surfaces

Dallas Till, a veteran physical education teacher and coach at Riverside-Brookfield High School, has been put on paid administrative leave after school officials learned that he is being sued by a former student and girls basketball player at Elmwood Park High School, alleging that Till had a sexual relationship with her while she was in high school.

