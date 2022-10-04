Read full article on original website
Related
mytrpaper.com
Jerry Wayne Townsend
Mr. Jerry Wayne Townsend, age 75 of Hale County, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Hale County. A private service was held. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directed.
mytrpaper.com
Notice of Appointment of Executrix in the Probate Court
CASE NO. 2022-71 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of September, 2022, by the Hon. K. Michael Freeman, Judge of the Probate Court of Fayette County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
mytrpaper.com
Public Meeting Notice
The Town of Glen Allen will be hosting a Public Meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Glen Allen Town Hall, located at 156 Highway 129, Glen Allen Al 35559. The Public Meeting will be held to receive comments on the SRF Applications and Environmental Facilities Plan for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Loan -Project No. FS010336-01 applied for by the Town of Glen Allen. The Environmental Information Document (EID) describing the project will be available for review at the Glen Allen Town Hall; 156 Highway 129, Glen Allen, Al 35559 during regular business hours.
mytrpaper.com
Notice of Appointment of Executor
CASE NO. 2022-72 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR. Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable K. Michael Freeman, Judge of Probate of Fayette County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mytrpaper.com
Hubbertville defeats Brilliant 42-8 for homecoming
Hubbertviille celebrated homecoming Friday night by hosting the Brilliant Tigers. The Lions won the coin toss and elected to receive, with Landon Wright recovering the opening kick at the Tigers’ 48-yard line.
mytrpaper.com
Ordinance No. 2022-05
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE 1996-18, AS PREVIOUSLY AMENDED AND AMENDING §16-102 –REQUIREMENTS FOR DISCHARGE OF HOLDING TANK WASTE PRODUCED FROM RESIDENTIAL OR BUSINESS SEPTIC TANKS AND §16-103 - REQUIREMENTS FOR DISCHARGE OF HOLDING TANK WASTE PRODUCED FROM INDUSTRIAL TANKS, DIVISION 6, HOLDING TANKS OF ARTICLE II. SEWERS OF CHAPTER 16. WATER AND SEWERS OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF FAYETTE.
mytrpaper.com
Tigers defeat Oakman 35-7
Fayette led 15-7 at halftime, but controlled the second half to take a 35-7 regional victory over the Oakman Wildcats. Fayette Head Coach Jared Porter said after the game that he challenged the players to come out of halftime with more intensity than they showed during the first half.
mytrpaper.com
Berry gets first win of year during homecoming, 35-21
The Berry Wildcats welcomed its alumni for homecoming as they played host to the Holy Spirit Saints for the first time since 2016. The Berry faithful were treated to big plays by the Wildcats on offense and defense, as the Wildcats had its most productive night of the year on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats ended its week of homecoming festivities with a 35-21 victory.
Comments / 0