Michelle Obama unveiled the list of celebrities who will join her on her book tour later this year, the Associated Press reports. The former first lady will hit the road to promote her next book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, which publisher Crown describes as “a rewarding blend of powerful stories and profound advice that will ignite conversation” and inspire readers “to examine their own lives, identify their sources of gladness, and connect meaningfully in a turbulent world.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO