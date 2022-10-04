Read full article on original website
Related
Kirkus Reviews
Annie Ernaux Wins the Nobel Prize in Literature
Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the 17th woman and the 16th French author to receive one of the highest literary honors in the world. The Swedish academy cited Ernaux, best known for her autobiographical writing, “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”
Kirkus Reviews
The Illuminations of the Essay Collection
I love essay collections. Not only are they perfect for bite-sized reading sessions, they also showcase a writer’s versatility and range better than many other forms. In October, two of the best essayists working today—Peter Orner and Anna Badkhen—have new books coming out, and I highly recommend both of them.
Kirkus Reviews
Crime Novelist Peter Robinson Dies at 72
Peter Robinson, the novelist known for his series of crime novels featuring the character Alan Banks, a Yorkshire detective, has died at 72, the Guardian reports. Robinson, a native of Yorkshire, moved to Canada in the 1970s to study English and creative writing; the novelist Joyce Carol Oates was one of his teachers.
Kirkus Reviews
Michelle Obama Reveals Special Guests on Book Tour
Michelle Obama unveiled the list of celebrities who will join her on her book tour later this year, the Associated Press reports. The former first lady will hit the road to promote her next book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, which publisher Crown describes as “a rewarding blend of powerful stories and profound advice that will ignite conversation” and inspire readers “to examine their own lives, identify their sources of gladness, and connect meaningfully in a turbulent world.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirkus Reviews
Pamela Anderson Will Release a Memoir in 2023
Actor Pamela Anderson will tell the story of her life in a new memoir, People magazine reports. Dey Street Books will publish Love, Pamela, next year. The press describes the book as “a heartrending, intimate memoir from the iconic pinup and Playboy’s last great Playmate.”. Anderson was one...
Comments / 0