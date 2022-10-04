Read full article on original website
'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
"If (the Cowboys) are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said Alex Smith, the former NFL QB now working at ESPN.
Ross Tucker: Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to absence; Browns should be very disappointed with 2-2 start
Ross Tucker talks about whether Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to his absence against the Falcons, the overall outlook on the 2-2 start, why he still believes the Ravens are the best team in the AFC North, Chargers-Browns and more.
Behind Enemy Lines: Eagles preparing depth after injuries at LT, kicker
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Andre Dillard designated to return; Eagles navigating issues at LT, K. By Arizona Sports. The Philadelphia Eagles have questions at left tackle and kicker heading into a game at...
Jerry Jones credits Mike McCarthy and highly-paid Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys success
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
Cardinals’ Will Hernandez talks ejection, took shot on teammate personally
Arizona Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez said he’d never been ejected or even fined in his NFL career before Week 4. He was disqualified early in the fourth quarter on Sunday for hitting an official as he made his way to confront Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu for slamming Cardinals running back James Conner to the turf after a play had been blown dead.
WR Andy Isabella cut by Arizona Cardinals, who sign OL Billy Price
Wide receiver Andy Isabella’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals has come to an end. The wideout drafted 62nd overall in 2019 was released Tuesday to make way for the team to sign center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Arizona also officially signed kicker Matt Ammendola...
The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama after watching two exhibition games against the G League Ignite, as well as where he ranks among the best NBA draft prospects of all time (2:07). Then, Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss some bad NFL QB play through four weeks, as well as the 49ers’ impressive defense, the Rams’ slump, and more (22:37). Next, Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss some matchups and kick around some NFL bets for Week 5, including: 49ers-Panthers, Bengals-Ravens, Buccaneers-Falcons, Cowboys-Rams, Chargers-Browns, Eagles-Jaguars, Patriots-Lions, and more (1:04:30). Finally, Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 5 (1:33:01).
Mock draft pairs Cardinals with Arizona high school product Bijan Robinson
A mock draft based on reverse order of team odds to win the Super Bowl gives the Arizona Cardinals the No. 14 overall pick to address a variety of flaws in a team sitting at .500 through Week 4. Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus has the Cardinals looking local...
PFF names former ASU cornerback Jack Jones defensive player of the week
Former Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Jack Jones won Pro Football Focus’ Defensive Player of the Week award for his Week 4 showing against the Green Bay Packers. The New England Patriots drafted Jones with the No. 121 overall pick in April. So far, he’s impressed head coach Bill Belichick and Co. Every week, Jones has seen a larger share of defensive snaps, culminating in his first career start on Sunday.
Cardinals sign K Matt Ammendola to practice squad with Matt Prater dinged up
The Arizona Cardinals signed free agent kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad Tuesday, providing depth while Matt Prater resolves a hip injury that cropped up last week, reports ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Arizona on Monday reportedly worked out a host of kickers: Ammendola,...
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones still unsure Dak Prescott can return for matchup against Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The question remains will Dak Prescott return this week or won't he? Dak Prescott's recovery continues to progress from the fractured thumb he suffered in the season opener. Now the media wants to know when he will be returning. Dallas News reports that Mike McCarthy says if Prescott is not a full participant in practice, he won't return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Arizona Cardinals starting OL navigating handful of injuries in Week 5
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals got out of Carolina last week with a much-needed win to move to 2-2 and keep pace in a wide-open NFC West. But the victory wasn’t without its casualties, most notably along the offensive line, with Justin Pugh exiting the matchup due to an elbow injury, and Max Garcia (toe), Rodney Hudson (knee) and D.J. Humphries (hamstring) all dealing with their injury issues to start the week.
Kicker problems: Cardinals’ Matt Prater, Eagles’ Jake Elliott reportedly out
The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles will have two sets of fresh legs for their Week 5 meetup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. And not under the best of circumstances. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss the team’s Week 5 game due to a hip injury, according to head...
Behind Enemy Lines: Miles Sanders quietly starring for undefeated Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the players getting credit this season for the Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated start — from offensive standouts Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown to defensive stalwarts Darius Slay and Brandon Graham — and it’s easy to see why running back Miles Sanders was overlooked.
Assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald says D-backs need to build better bullpens
Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald emphasized the team’s need to construct better bullpens moving forward. The way the organization is built moving forward, the next box to check as a front office is converting late leads into victories. “We had 46 games this year where, fortunately, we...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury confident Andy Isabella will find his NFL place
TEMPE — Andy Isabella’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals came to a close on Tuesday with his official release from the franchise. It was an unceremonious end for the 2019 second-round pick, who looks for a new home after recording just 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns as a Cardinal.
