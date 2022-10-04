ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Cardinals’ Will Hernandez talks ejection, took shot on teammate personally

Arizona Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez said he’d never been ejected or even fined in his NFL career before Week 4. He was disqualified early in the fourth quarter on Sunday for hitting an official as he made his way to confront Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu for slamming Cardinals running back James Conner to the turf after a play had been blown dead.
The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama after watching two exhibition games against the G League Ignite, as well as where he ranks among the best NBA draft prospects of all time (2:07). Then, Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss some bad NFL QB play through four weeks, as well as the 49ers’ impressive defense, the Rams’ slump, and more (22:37). Next, Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss some matchups and kick around some NFL bets for Week 5, including: 49ers-Panthers, Bengals-Ravens, Buccaneers-Falcons, Cowboys-Rams, Chargers-Browns, Eagles-Jaguars, Patriots-Lions, and more (1:04:30). Finally, Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 5 (1:33:01).
Sports
PFF names former ASU cornerback Jack Jones defensive player of the week

Former Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Jack Jones won Pro Football Focus’ Defensive Player of the Week award for his Week 4 showing against the Green Bay Packers. The New England Patriots drafted Jones with the No. 121 overall pick in April. So far, he’s impressed head coach Bill Belichick and Co. Every week, Jones has seen a larger share of defensive snaps, culminating in his first career start on Sunday.
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones still unsure Dak Prescott can return for matchup against Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The question remains will Dak Prescott return this week or won't he? Dak Prescott's recovery continues to progress from the fractured thumb he suffered in the season opener. Now the media wants to know when he will be returning. Dallas News reports that Mike McCarthy says if Prescott is not a full participant in practice, he won't return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Arizona Cardinals starting OL navigating handful of injuries in Week 5

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals got out of Carolina last week with a much-needed win to move to 2-2 and keep pace in a wide-open NFC West. But the victory wasn’t without its casualties, most notably along the offensive line, with Justin Pugh exiting the matchup due to an elbow injury, and Max Garcia (toe), Rodney Hudson (knee) and D.J. Humphries (hamstring) all dealing with their injury issues to start the week.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

