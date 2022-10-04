Read full article on original website
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Miami’s ‘Miss Liz,’ Liberty City’s matriarch
MIAMI — A man is accused of fatally shooting a Miami woman known as the matriarch of the city’s Liberty City neighborhood. James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 9 killing of Elizabeth “Miss Liz” Level, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales announced.
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
Click10.com
Fire at Northwest Miami-Dade home erupts early Saturday morning
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A Northwest Miami-Dade home was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Miami-Dade firefighters were called to the home at NW 100th Street and NW 14th Avenue around 2 a.m. At this time, there is no word if anyone was in...
Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed
MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved. Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
Click10.com
Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Little Haiti shooting
MIAMI – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night in Miami. Family members of the victim spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday. They said the young man, who they identify as 19-year-old Princeton Ulysse, had his whole life ahead of him. He is...
West Palm Beach double shooting sends 2 people to hospital
Two men were taken to the hospital after a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, according to an official with the city's fire department.
Click10.com
Mother identifies tow truck driver hit, killed on turnpike near Plantation
PLANTATION, Fla. – A family is grieving after a tragic accident on the Florida Turnpike near Plantation early Saturday morning. Melinda Cruz Brooks said it was her son, 22-year-old Darryl Brooks III of North Lauderdale, who was hit and killed. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Brooks had pulled over...
Click10.com
Victim airlifted after Miami Gardens stabbing
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a victim to a local hospital after he was stabbed in what police call a “domestic violence-related incident” in Miami Gardens Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 179th Street and...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Boynton Beach apartment
A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man who was threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday.
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
Click10.com
71-year-old woman claims pastor and his son scammed her out of $20K
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a former pastor who allegedly scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars. Its left 71-year-old Pauline Bryce devastated. “That’s all I had, that’s my life savings,” she said. “I saved it penny by penny.”...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
WSVN-TV
Ian changes SW Florida family’s delivery plans; mom gives birth to baby girl at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from the west coast of Florida has quite the baby delivery story to tell after Hurricane Ian threw a wrench into their plans. Harper Rose Lindsey is just a few days old. Her parents, Laura and Jason Lindsey, said her birth came at the end of a bumpy road.
WSVN-TV
Students evacuated from preschool in Fort Lauderdale after fire breaks out at chabad next door
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students were evacuated from a Jewish preschool after a fire broke out next door. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to Chabad Lubavitch of Fort Lauderdale and Shalom Preschool at 3518 N. Ocean Drive, Friday afternoon. According to officials, the fire started in an air conditioning...
Click10.com
Person hit, killed by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A person is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach Friday. Sky 10 was over the scene, located near a crossing at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m., where a body, covered by a tarp, was lying near the tracks.
bulletin-news.com
Teen Accused of Leading High-Speed Pursuit in Broward County
On Tuesday, a kid was detained and charged with recklessly driving a car at a high rate of speed through the streets of Broward County. Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in the Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood’s 4800 block of NW 24th Court that afternoon.
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
Delray Beach police officer arrested
Peter Sosa, a Delray Beach police officer for 12 years, has arrested in aggravated assault of a firefighter, stemming from a residential fire near his home in unincorporated Lake Worth.
Comments / 3