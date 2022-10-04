Read full article on original website
BOOKING REPORT: Illegal Aliens Booked Into the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Enrique Dominguez was arrested and…
Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
Stealing and Cruelty to Animals Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests including the following: Wesley Oliver was arrested for…
DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning
BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday. A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve. The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed. Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart
SAN ANGELO, TX – An officer with the San Angelo Police Department was arrested on Tuesday night for shoplifting at Walmart. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Oct. 4 at 5:58 p.m., SAPD Officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way to respond to a report of a shoplifter. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect was detained and an investigation was conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation the suspect, identified as Jayson Zapata, was arrested and transported to Tom Green County Detention Center.…
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest...
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
Goodfellow Air Force Base honors U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell with memorial service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — United States Marine Sgt. Bryce Rudisell was stabbed Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon and he later died from injuries. On Oct. 7, Rudisell was honored at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy with a memorial service hosted by the Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow and the 312th Training Squadron.
Irresponsible Pet Owners Have Created a Deadly Puppy Problem in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Irresponsible dog owners in San Angelo who don't spay or neuter their pets and allow backyard breeding have created an untenable population of unwanted dogs. The San Angelo Animal Shelter is facing an ongoing crisis of over population of puppies and will have to start killing dogs at the end of November if San Angeloans don't take this crisis seriously. San Angelo Animal Services Director Morgan Chedwidden and Concho Valley PAWS Director Jenie Wilson detailed the crisis in a live interview with San Angelo LIVE! Thursday. That discussion begins at 12:37 in this livestream.…
Goodfellow identifies Marine who died in weekend stabbing
The identity of the Marine who lost his life after a stabbing on early Sunday morning has been released by Goodfellow Air Force Base
Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert
CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own Case Hardin followed by headliner Cory Morrow. Morrow, who grew up in Houston, is a west Texas favorite because his affiliation with Texas Tech University. He launched his music career in Lubbock. Pfluger’s party was unique for a politician but his team didn’t disappoint. Pfluger Fest even had…
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: October 7, 2022
Positive cases decreased over the last week according to the latest Tom Green County COVID-19 report.
Arrests for Murder & Animal Cruelty Top Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Over 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 51 arrests over the weekend including the following: Ray Vera was arrested for…
ASUPD looking to identify a subject
The ASUPD is looking to identify a person suspect of recent theft on campus.
Animal Services spay/neuter enforcement tightens
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective August 16, 2022, citizens who have failed to prove compliance for spaying or neutering their pets have received citations through a newly approved process that allows violations to be issued by mail rather than in person. Residents who receive this violation are required to appear before the Municipal Court. There they […]
Famous Blacksmith to Hold Sculpture Exhibit at Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit of unique sculptures by West Texas-based artist-blacksmith Kevin Stanford, starting Monday, Oct. 10, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Stanford's exhibit of forged-steel and found-object sculptures will be on display in the Carr EFA Building's Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. "Influenced by tribal art, science fiction notions, and the elusive remnants of dreams, my work explores the familiar while offering sub-rosa…
San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a woman beating her so badly she suffered a broken leg. According to a law enforcement affidavit, on September 21, 2022, officers responded to the 25th Street in San Angelo regarding an unknown problem. Once police arrived, they discovered a woman whose injuries included a severely broken leg.
Street Closures for Construction Along College Hills Blvd. Affect Area Businesses
SAN ANGELO – Utility construction along College Hills Blvd. will close the entrance to Sports Next Level beginning Tuesday and last for the remainder of next week. According to information from the City of San Angelo, from Tuesday Oct. 11 to Friday Oct. 14, the main entrance for Sports Next Level on College Hills at Millbrook will be closed for utility construction. A temporary entrance will be established on College Hills Boulevard south of the intersection of Millbrook Drive and College Hills.
COVER1 | WEEK 7 is Here and so is District!
Today on LIVE!- The COVER1 Crew is headed out to bring you all the Concho Valley Football Action as district play is here!. Also, three people were killed in a head-on crash in Runnels County, San Angelo is getting a Homegoods, Smoothie King has their grand opening, and President Biden has pardoned all simple pot possessions.
