fayettevilleflyer.com
Cyclocross World Cup races fast approaching in Fayetteville
World-class cyclocross racing will return to Fayetteville next weekend. The OZCX and UCI Cyclocross World Cup events are set for Oct. 14-16 at Centennial Park, which includes three days bike racing atop Millsap Mountain in southwest Fayetteville. Junior, C1-level and amateur events are scheduled on Friday and Saturday, including kids...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Ward 2 City Council candidates answer Fayetteville Flyer questions
The Fayetteville Flyer wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for City Council, which is why we’re publishing questionnaires with each of the local candidates in contested seats in the Nov. 8 election. Each of the four Position 1 seats on the council will be on...
fayettevilleflyer.com
How to register to vote in Fayetteville: Registration deadline for upcoming election is Oct. 11
New voters who’d like to cast ballots in the upcoming November election have just a few more days to register to vote. The registration deadline for the upcoming election is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11. Those who’d like to check their registration status can do so at voterview.ar-nova.org/.
