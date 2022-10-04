ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Cyclocross World Cup races fast approaching in Fayetteville

World-class cyclocross racing will return to Fayetteville next weekend. The OZCX and UCI Cyclocross World Cup events are set for Oct. 14-16 at Centennial Park, which includes three days bike racing atop Millsap Mountain in southwest Fayetteville. Junior, C1-level and amateur events are scheduled on Friday and Saturday, including kids...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ward 2 City Council candidates answer Fayetteville Flyer questions

The Fayetteville Flyer wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for City Council, which is why we’re publishing questionnaires with each of the local candidates in contested seats in the Nov. 8 election. Each of the four Position 1 seats on the council will be on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

