Steve Burns Returns In 'Blue's Clues' Movie And Here's The Trailer To Prove It

Original “ Blue’s Clues ” host Steve Burns broke the hearts of a generation with his departure in 2002 ― but all is forgiven now. Steve’s back! (Watch the video below.)

A trailer released Monday shows Burns playing a pivotal role in a movie of the beloved children’s TV franchise, titled “Blue’s Big City Adventure.”

In the clip, the character Mr. Salt arrives outside a New York City building as he attempts to track down “Blues Clues & You” host Josh Dela Cruz (Josh), saying he knows a “guy” who can help. Opening the door is Burns, decked out detective-style with a green-striped tie to match the shirt he used to wear on the Nickelodeon show.

“You? Is that you?” he asks in the personal style he used over six years with his sidekick pooch, Blue.

Burns joins forces with his successor, Donovan Patton (Joe), as Josh hits Manhattan for a Broadway audition with Blue.

When the three hosts share a cab together, they (along with a cabbie played by Alex Winter) recite a “Blue’s Clues” catchphrase: “You can do anything that you want to do.”

“That’s what we always say!” they yell in unison.

Burns has given various reasons for leaving — including that he was balding — so his character went off to college . But it doesn’t matter now. He’s back for at least this one project, and all is right with the world.

“Blue’s Big City Adventure” begins streaming on Paramount+ on Nov. 18.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.