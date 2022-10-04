ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Last Weekend for Flounder Fishing in Louisiana

As they say: there is a time and a place for everything. "To everything (turn, turn, turn) There is a season (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven" - The Byrds, "Turn! Turn! Turn!" via SongFacts. Well, maybe not everything, but for most things; fish included.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Catches Rare Black Fish in Tennessee River

Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana, recently enjoyed a catch of a lifetime. And he knew something was a bit different the moment he hooked it. Ursin was fishing the French Broad River in East Tennessee with a guide when he hooked a gar. Being from the Bayou State, he surely knew what a gar looked like, but this one stood out.
TENNESSEE STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Parks Offering Special Deal to Campers This Fall

Louisiana State Parks are making it even easier for you to answer the call of nature and feed your wild side this fall with special rates for campers during the fall season. The special promotion is designed to remind both locals and out-of-towners of the great facilities which our 21 state parks offer.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
KPEL 96.5

30 Things You Might Hear at a Cajun Funeral

South Louisiana is home to some of the most unique traditions in the world, and funerals are no exception. If we're being honest here, the south, in general, has a way of sending off the dead in a way that would have folks from other parts of the world mistaken that they were at a cookout or some type of celebration.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller

Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Louisiana Red#Red Snapper#Fish#Ldwf#La Creel
KPEL 96.5

Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why

Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket

While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
TEXAS STATE
KPEL 96.5

Iconic Kitchen Item Will Now Be in Target Stores Across Louisiana

I can't begin to tell you how many of these parties I've been to. But really it is fun to get together with the girls and check out lingerie, kitchen gadgets or home goods. But my very first party where you were encouraged to buy something was with my Mom decades ago. She dragged me along to a Tupperware party one of her friends was having.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
KPEL 96.5

Have You Heard of the Bucket Bunnies?

I think it is safe to say that most people have a "type" when they are searching for someone to be in a relationship with. Living in South Louisiana for my whole life I was always attracted to men who worked hard and made a decent living, just as my father had demonstrated to me my entire childhood, and for a lot of us women that live here, that means we ended up with a man who works in the oilfield. It is a way of life and we are used to it.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy