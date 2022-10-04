Read full article on original website
Last Weekend for Flounder Fishing in Louisiana
As they say: there is a time and a place for everything. "To everything (turn, turn, turn) There is a season (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven" - The Byrds, "Turn! Turn! Turn!" via SongFacts. Well, maybe not everything, but for most things; fish included.
Louisiana Man Catches Rare Black Fish in Tennessee River
Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana, recently enjoyed a catch of a lifetime. And he knew something was a bit different the moment he hooked it. Ursin was fishing the French Broad River in East Tennessee with a guide when he hooked a gar. Being from the Bayou State, he surely knew what a gar looked like, but this one stood out.
Allergies? Steps Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers Take for a Prescribed Burn
Sugarcane arrived in Louisiana in the mid-1700s and is one of the most historic industries in the state. According to lsuagcenter.com, the Louisiana commercial sugarcane industry was born in New Orleans at Audubon Park and has operated continuously since. Sugarcane farmers have to burn sugarcane before crops are taken to...
Louisiana Parks Offering Special Deal to Campers This Fall
Louisiana State Parks are making it even easier for you to answer the call of nature and feed your wild side this fall with special rates for campers during the fall season. The special promotion is designed to remind both locals and out-of-towners of the great facilities which our 21 state parks offer.
30 Things You Might Hear at a Cajun Funeral
South Louisiana is home to some of the most unique traditions in the world, and funerals are no exception. If we're being honest here, the south, in general, has a way of sending off the dead in a way that would have folks from other parts of the world mistaken that they were at a cookout or some type of celebration.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why
Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket
While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
Iconic Kitchen Item Will Now Be in Target Stores Across Louisiana
I can't begin to tell you how many of these parties I've been to. But really it is fun to get together with the girls and check out lingerie, kitchen gadgets or home goods. But my very first party where you were encouraged to buy something was with my Mom decades ago. She dragged me along to a Tupperware party one of her friends was having.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry Makes Announcement About Run for Governor
There has been speculation for quite some time that current Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will run for governor in 2023. There were many conservatives that wanted him to do so three years ago and challenge incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards. The two have battled each other in court since they each were elected to their respective positions.
You’ll Have to Halt Open Flames As St. Landry Parish President Issues Burn Ban
The St. Landry Parish President has issued a burn ban for the parish. Dry conditions mixed with windy conditions can lead to grass fires. Parish President Jessie Bellard says you can still use your grill to cook food outside, but things like burning trash need to be halted immediately. Bellard...
Another Day, Another Bomb Threat at a St. Landry Parish School
The Acadiana community has had to deal with numerous threats against schools in the area, and each threat must be investigated. The latest school to be dealing with a threat is Beau Chene High School in St. Landry Parish. There is a heavy presence of authorities at the school after...
Have You Heard of the Bucket Bunnies?
I think it is safe to say that most people have a "type" when they are searching for someone to be in a relationship with. Living in South Louisiana for my whole life I was always attracted to men who worked hard and made a decent living, just as my father had demonstrated to me my entire childhood, and for a lot of us women that live here, that means we ended up with a man who works in the oilfield. It is a way of life and we are used to it.
Social Media Threats Made to Cecilia Jr. & Sr. High, Investigation Ongoing
More social media threats have parents uneasy in Cecilia. The St. Martin Parish School Board said last night that they received information in reference to a social media threat regarding Cecilia Jr. High and Cecilia Senior High School. The Board immediately reported this to law enforcement and an investigation was...
