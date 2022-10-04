Read full article on original website
JKC Gallery presents "Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be" In-Person and Virtual Exhibition
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) presents its newest exhibition titled “Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be” from October 13 through December 2, 2022. The exhibit employs photography, film and collage to present a layered vision of “diasporic presence” that intertwines documentary with the constructed, text with image, fact with speculation, personal history with collective history. “How The World Might Be” entangles past-present-future and imagines the possibility of what was and what might or might not be.
Two River Theater Launches New TIDETIX Program For Those 35 and Under
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has launched a brand new TIDETIX program for theatergoers age 35 and under. The name TIDETIX echoes the Jersey Shore and its vast, powerful community of artists and art lovers. With that in mind, TIDETIX will enable audience members ages 35 and under...
PHOTOS from "God of Carnage" at Pegasus Theatre Company
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company is currently presenting Yasmina Reza’s scathing hit comedy God of Carnage, weekends through October 23. Reza, known for cleverly turning mundane social situations into riotous comedies, quickly strips away all social niceties in God of Carnage to expose two couples trapped in the chaos of marriage and parenthood. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Announces 40th Anniversary Season
(UNION, NJ) -- Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD), a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, celebrates a landmark 40 years of bold and powerful dance with their 2022-23 Season. The highlights for this year include a performance with jazz great Regina Carter at NJPAC’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival in November, a full company performance at the Lyceum Art Center in Burlington, a shared appearance with New Jersey Ballet at Fairleigh Dickinson’s WAMFest, and a thrilling Dance on Exhibition at the Morris Museum/Bickford Theater in April, which also includes its annual Gala Benefit.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals continue on October 20 with music by Prokofiev for solo piano
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, October 20 at 12:15pm, the 21st season of Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will continue with a recital by Dr. Choah Kim performing solo piano music by Sergei Prokofiev. The recital will take place in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. It is open to the public free of charge; masking is optional.
Wharton Arts' Artistic Director Receives Eastman School of Music Centennial Award
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization, announced that Artistic Director Helen H. Cha-Pyo is one of 100 select individuals chosen to receive the prestigious Eastman School of Music Centennial Award. The award is granted to those who exemplify the school’s mission and legacy through their commitment to artistry, scholarship, leadership, community engagement, and philanthropy. Cha-Pyo joins Renée Fleming, Ron Carter, Chuck Mangione, and Maria Schneider, among other notable artists, as a Centennial Awardee. For a complete list of awardees, click here.
Ephrat Asherie Dance Performs ‘UnderScored’ at the Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College presents Ephrat Asherie Dance—UnderScored on Friday, October 21 at 7:00pm on the Main Stage. Join Ephrat Asherie Dance on an exhilarating journey through the ever-changing physical landscape of New York City’s underground dance community. Created and performed by members of the company along with special guest artists from New York City’s underground scene, UnderScored is inspired by the intergenerational memories of club dancers.
A Look at SOPAC's 2022 Gala
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5 at 6:00pm, patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club for the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Gala. The event—SOPAC’s largest fundraiser of the year—will raise significant funds to support local arts education and serve the community through arts experiences that inspire and transform.
McCarter Announces A Succession Plan For The Departure of Managing Director, Michael Rosenberg
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- At its first Board of Trustees meeting for the season, The McCarter Board gave Michael Rosenberg a champagne toast and wished him well as he prepares to depart to lead New York City Center later this month. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work...
The Westfield Community Players presents "Night Watch"
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- The Westfield Community Players presents Night Watch, a suspense by Lucille Fletcher with five performances in October. Unable to sleep, Elaine Wheeler paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. Her husband tries to comfort her, but when he steps away for a moment Elaine screams as she sees (or believes she sees) the body of a dead man in the window across the way.
Count Basie Center for the Arts accepting submissions for its Teen + College Film Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts is accepting submissions for its Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Festival, with the mission to locate, showcase and recognize New Jersey student filmmakers from 7th grade all the way through college. Students can submit their films now...
Art House Productions Announces 2022-2023 INKubator Playwrights
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) – Art House Productions has announced the 2022-2023 cohort of its INKubator Program. INKubator is a year-long new play process for a select group of 6 New Jersey-Associated playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. This year's playwrights are Micharne Cloughley, Amir-Gabriel Gad, Adin Lenahan, Iraisa Ann Reilly, Edwin Rivera-Arias, and Emmy Weissman.
Berrie Center for Performing Arts presents Emilio Teubal Trio
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Latin Grammy winner Emilio Teubal and his vibrant jazz ensemble will perform at the Berrie Center for the Arts at Ramapo College on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm to conclude the celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. A versatile pianist who can navigate through different styles of written and improvised music, Teubal has recorded more than twenty albums and regularly performs in top venues throughout the country.
Pioneer Productions presents "God of Carnage"
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Pioneer Productions presents Yasmina Reza’s hilariously funny, Tony Award®-winning play, God of Carnage, at Fellowship Hall in the Morristown Methodist Church in downtown Morristown, NJ. Pioneer co-founder Shanna Levine-Phelps of Livingston directs this “action-packed… knockout farce” (Wall Street Journal) that will run from October 28 through November 6.
New Jersey Film Festival Video Interview with Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover
Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover. Rebuilt from Broken Glass – Larry Hanover (Voorhees, New Jersey) At age 12, Fred Behrend’s life was ripped apart. He was living 65 miles from home with the family of Cantor Max Baum so he could attend a secular Jewish school after the Nazis banned Jews from public school. In November 1938, he witnessed the horrors of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass), seeing synagogue after synagogue torched in the city of Cologne. Fred did not know that back home, his father, like 30,000 other Jewish males, had been arrested for transport to a concentration camp. All Fred knew was that his idyllic time with the Baum family and his friend Henry was over. His mother frantically sent a car to pick him up. Fred’s family lost most of its material possessions. But they escaped to Cuba and, eventually, America. Fred would turn the tables in 1946 as an American GI. He was part of a little-known denazification initiative called the Intellectual Diversion program at a Virginia military base. Selected for his ability to speak German and his counterintelligence training, Fred was taught by elite professors to give crash courses to German POWs about American-style democracy. In his later years, Fred began to speak to schoolchildren about his Holocaust past. In 2018, he was speaking to students at a Jewish day school on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht about that fateful day and his friend Henry Baum. The head of the school left the room for 10 minutes and returned later holding a cellphone. He handed it to Fred. On the line was Henry Baum. Soon they would meet—in one more powerful victory over Hitler and the Nazis. 2022; 40 min.
New Jersey Festival Orchestra 2022-2023 season opens with "The Good, The Better and The Best!"
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- The 2022-2023 New Jersey Festival Orchestra season, under the baton of David Wroe, opens dramatically on November 5th in Westfield with “The Good, The Better and The Best,” presenting favorite movie themes and more in a festival of Italian masterworks. Don’t miss the iconic sounds...
Centenary Stage Company presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This holiday season, Centenary Stage Company presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Performances will run December 1-11 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance.
Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater presents "Affecting Expression"
PHOTO: Princeton junior Juliette Carbonnier as Hatty Hosmer (left) and senior Rosemary Paulson as Matilda Hays in a studio rehearsal for the new play Affecting Expression. Photo Credit: Dylan Tran ’23. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater at Princeton University presents Affecting Expression,...
Hudson Theatre Works presents "Machinal"
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works' “Theatre On The Edge” presents Machinal by Sophie Treadwell from October 20 to November 6, 2022 at the Theatre at the Wilson School in Weehawken. In this 1928 feminist tour-de-force, a young woman struggles to find her place in a society that was not made for her. Treadwell uses theatrical expressionism to portray a world that has become impersonal and unfeeling; a world that only has room for those who are willing to submit and conform.
