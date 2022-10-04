Utah Jazz vs Trail Blazers Portland: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Preseason 2022

Read full article on original website
Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
Trail Blazers vs. Maccabi Ra’anana: Preview, time, no TV, how to listen to preseason game
Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is off to a slow start this preseason, but could have an opportunity to shine Thursday night. The Blazers play their final home game of the exhibition season Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional basketball club based in Israel, and there is a strong possibility that many of Portland’s regulars will sit.
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder Preseason: 3 Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the OKC Thunder in their preseason opener on Wednesday. What are some key things to watch?
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Heat Game
Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers says star forward Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice
Lakers vs. Suns: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Lakers made their 2022 preseason debut on Monday at Crypto.com Arena versus the Sacramento Kings. Although L.A. lost, 105-75, it showed some reasons for hope and optimism. Its regulars played fairly well in the first half, especially on the defensive end.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Darvin Ham Shows Support For Russell Westbrook After Strong Preseason Showing: "Westbrook Will Thrive In The Lakers 4-Out, 1-In System."
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to a big loss in their preseason debut against the Sacramento Kings. After a strong first half that showed a lot of promise for the Lakers, the team fell apart in the second half with most of the starters being rested. They were outscored 64-29 in quarters 3 and 4.
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Thunder Gameday: Josh Giddey Hosts Former Team Adelaide 36ers in OKC
Thunder guard Josh Giddey will play his former NBL team on Thursday night.
Jerami Grant Showing Major Early Potential For Trail Blazers
The first preseason game of 2022 for the Portland Trail Blazers did not result in a win, as they lost to the Utah Jazz 118-101. But, wins and losses aren’t important in the exhibitions. While NBA teams would certainly prefer to win, what is most important is seeing what could be once the regular season rolls around.
