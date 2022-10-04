Wait, what? The Human Body has a Natural Immune System? How did the Government Scientific Experts “forget” this for two years? Question: Will Fauci and his funder’s face the World Court for violating International Law! Biological Weapons Research violates both the Nuremberg and Paris Peace Accords!
I almost died of Covid in December 2020. Coma in Morgantown for two weeks. When I was able, at the encouragement of my dr, got the vaccination and two boosters. But I am done! These "lifetime, never ending" vaccinations are nothing but politics. As long as the pandemic is not declared OVER by the Democratic party they still have power over us with these things. More power to anybody who wants to continue them. Everybody in my family, including me have had Covid again AFTER being fully vaccinated. And some of them were much sicker the second time around AFTER vaccines. Even hospital stays. It's all a way to herd us like cattle. Governmental control. I'm finished with it.
