Remembering Loretta Lynn: Tributes to the coal miner’s daughter

Celebrities, politicians and music fans around the globe took to social media to honor country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at age 90.

In a statement, Lynn’s family said the singer “passed away peacefully” in her sleep at her Tennessee home.

Fans and fellow musicians like Dolly Parton shared tributes on social media. Parton said Lynn was a “wonderful human being, wonderful talent” and “we’ve been like sisters all these years we’ve been in Nashville.”

The Oak Ridge Boys took to Twitter to remember Lynn, saying, “Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all …”

Kacey Musgraves shared a tweet that was simply the name “Loretta,” with a broken heart emoji.

Award-winning singer and songwriter Kris Kristofferson honored Lynn, saying, “In tribute to the legend she was, here’s her cover of Kris’ ‘Me and Bobby McGee.’ Rest in Peace, Loretta.”

Stella Parton shared a photo of herself with Lynn, saying, “My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet angel.”

Singer-songwriter k.d. lang said simply, “Swift rebirth my friend.”

Singer-songwriter Margo Price, who collaborated with Lynn on a new version of Lynn’s hit song, “One’s on the Way,” shared a heartfelt tribute.

Even historic sites joined in offering tributes to Lynn, with the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville saying: “Loretta was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her. We will miss you, @LorettaLynn. Your legacy will live on forever here at the mother church.”

Tennessee’s historic Grand Ole Opry shared a photo of Lynn, saying, “60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn. We love you.”

Lynn’s younger sister, fellow singer and country star Crystal Gayle, posted on Facebook: “The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum released a statement which said: “Loretta Lynn’s life was unlike any other, yet she drew from it a body of work that resonates with people everywhere. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.”

Kid Rock posted a photo of himself with Lynn and a personal tribute, saying: “RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now... so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times... ‘I love you honey.’”

Politicians from Lynn’s native Tennessee offered tributes to the singer. Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted: “We’ve lost a true Tennessee treasure today. Loretta Lynn was a force to be reckoned with and a pioneer for women in country music. My prayers are with her family and all who loved her dearly. She will be missed.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Twitter: “Today, all of Kentucky mourns the loss of our very own Loretta Lynn. She was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky. She will be greatly missed, but her words and impact will live on forever.”

The Libertarian Party of Tennessee remembered Lynn for her public service, saying: “RIP to one of Tennessee’s many treasures, Loretta Lynn. We’ll never forget her kind heart especially after the Waynesboro floods with her charity concert at the Grand Ole Opry.”

Fans also shared videos of Lynn’s iconic performances, including her final public performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on her 87th birthday in 2019.

The U.S. Naval Institute shared a photo of Lynn from 1983 when she performed on several ships while touring with the USO, noting that one of her concerts was interrupted when missile fire was spotted over Beirut.

©2022 Cox Media Group