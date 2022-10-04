ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Loretta Lynn: Tributes to the coal miner’s daughter

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Celebrities, politicians and music fans around the globe took to social media to honor country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at age 90.

In a statement, Lynn’s family said the singer “passed away peacefully” in her sleep at her Tennessee home.

Fans and fellow musicians like Dolly Parton shared tributes on social media. Parton said Lynn was a “wonderful human being, wonderful talent” and “we’ve been like sisters all these years we’ve been in Nashville.”

The Oak Ridge Boys took to Twitter to remember Lynn, saying, “Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all …”

Kacey Musgraves shared a tweet that was simply the name “Loretta,” with a broken heart emoji.

Award-winning singer and songwriter Kris Kristofferson honored Lynn, saying, “In tribute to the legend she was, here’s her cover of Kris’ ‘Me and Bobby McGee.’ Rest in Peace, Loretta.”

Stella Parton shared a photo of herself with Lynn, saying, “My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet angel.”

Singer-songwriter k.d. lang said simply, “Swift rebirth my friend.”

Singer-songwriter Margo Price, who collaborated with Lynn on a new version of Lynn’s hit song, “One’s on the Way,” shared a heartfelt tribute.

Even historic sites joined in offering tributes to Lynn, with the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville saying: “Loretta was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her. We will miss you, @LorettaLynn. Your legacy will live on forever here at the mother church.”

Tennessee’s historic Grand Ole Opry shared a photo of Lynn, saying, “60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn. We love you.”

Lynn’s younger sister, fellow singer and country star Crystal Gayle, posted on Facebook: “The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum released a statement which said: “Loretta Lynn’s life was unlike any other, yet she drew from it a body of work that resonates with people everywhere. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.”

Kid Rock posted a photo of himself with Lynn and a personal tribute, saying: “RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now... so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times... ‘I love you honey.’”

Politicians from Lynn’s native Tennessee offered tributes to the singer. Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted: “We’ve lost a true Tennessee treasure today. Loretta Lynn was a force to be reckoned with and a pioneer for women in country music. My prayers are with her family and all who loved her dearly. She will be missed.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Twitter: “Today, all of Kentucky mourns the loss of our very own Loretta Lynn. She was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky. She will be greatly missed, but her words and impact will live on forever.”

The Libertarian Party of Tennessee remembered Lynn for her public service, saying: “RIP to one of Tennessee’s many treasures, Loretta Lynn. We’ll never forget her kind heart especially after the Waynesboro floods with her charity concert at the Grand Ole Opry.”

Fans also shared videos of Lynn’s iconic performances, including her final public performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on her 87th birthday in 2019.

The U.S. Naval Institute shared a photo of Lynn from 1983 when she performed on several ships while touring with the USO, noting that one of her concerts was interrupted when missile fire was spotted over Beirut.

©2022 Cox Media Group

The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
People

Loretta Lynn Survived Multiple Falls and a Stroke Prior to Her Death at 90 — but She Never Gave Up

"As long as you dwell on the bad, it's taking the life away from you that you need to be living," the late country icon told PEOPLE in a 2017 interview about her health struggles Loretta Lynn persevered through several health struggles in the years leading up to her death on Tuesday at age 90. Known for hit singles including "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter," the country icon released dozens of albums and earned three Grammy awards over her 60-plus years in the industry —...
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
musictimes.com

Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death

After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
The List

Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Popculture

Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
