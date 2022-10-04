Read full article on original website
Related
chroniclenewspaper.com
Zoning change on Main St. considered at Village of Goshen Board meeting
A request for a zoning change was discussed at the Goshen Village Board meeting on September 26.Village Mayor Scott Wohl said the request for a zone change to allow residential units at a structure on Main Street had been made before and that “the request makes viable points” and the Village Board should “take a step back and look at it.”
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County
News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86
MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Donation creates large wildlife preserve in Dutchess County
DUTCHESS COUNTY – The Dutchess Land Conservancy (DLC) has created the Jesse and Gayle Bontecou Wildlife Conservation Preserve after 1,258 acres of land owned by the Bontecou family was donated to the DLC. The donation consists of more than 1,000 acres of land in central Dutchess County. In a...
Popular Poughkeepsie NY Park Closed, When Will it Reopen?
You like going to the park all year long? Who can blame you? Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air is a great way to spend some time, be it walking around or even sitting down and eating your lunch. There is one popular park, located in Poughkeepsie, New York...
nypressnews.com
Fire at Kent dentist office extinguished after venting roof
Crews put out a fire at a dentist’s office in Kent after it sparked just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at “All Seasons Dental Care” on State Avenue. Puget Sound Fire says the fire extended to the attic, causing firefighters to have to vent the roof to release smoke and help battle the fire.
Popular Pleasant Valley Feed Store Closing After Over 40 Years
A popular feed store in Pleasant Valley will be closing its doors this month. It is always sad to hear when a mom-and-pop business has to close its doors. These small, family-owned stores are often operations that struggle to compete with the more substantial establishments, like the big-box retailers, who generally boast more buying power than smaller players. In the last several years, "shop local" and "shop small" have been used as marketing campaign slogans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend
It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
Hot Debate: The Truth about Moose in East Fishkill
There may not be a more fascinating animal in the northeast than the moose. Simultaneously majestic, scary, and goofy; these massive mammals are a rare sight to behold in the Hudson Valley. Maybe that's why such an intense debate was sparked after one was spotted in East Fishkill. Moose Debate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill to consider warehouse moratorium
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Warehouse-distribution centers are cropping up across Orange County and the Town of Wallkill wants to implement a six-month moratorium on new construction of those facilities. At least two new ones are in various stages of development. Town Supervisor George Serrano said the town board wants...
thephoto-news.com
Village of Monroe gathers feedback for comprehensive plan revision
The Village of Monroe hosted its monthly workshop meeting on September 29 in the Monroe Town Hall, where residents discussed and voted on values and ideas that they want to see reflected in the Village’s comprehensive plan. “Tonight’s meeting is really a meeting about the village of Monroe...we want...
newyorkupstate.com
Pumpkin patch in Upstate NY voted fifth best in the United States
Kerhonkson, N.Y. — Looking for the perfect place to pick your future jack-o’-lantern in Upstate New York?. Kelder’s Farm, a Catskills farmstead with a cornucopia of U-pick crops, has been rated the fifth-best pumpkin patch in America. The farm — which happens to be home to the world’s largest garden gnome — was picked by readers who voted in a yearly national poll by USA Today’s 10Best.
Nonemergency phone lines up and running at numerous police, fire departments after service disruption
A Verizon spokesperson has confirmed that nonemergency phone lines are working again at numerous police and fire departments following a service disruption.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Warwick’s Applefest kicks off autumn with a giant crowd
Warwick. Thousands attended Applefest, with its many vendors and children’s activities, after the festival’s three-year pause for the pandemic.
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
Driver killed when tree falls on car traveling on I-95 in Westchester County
A preliminary investigation determined that 34-year-old Susan Braga was traveling southbound when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley
The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
Comments / 0