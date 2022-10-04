Complete with Timeless Finishes and an Open FLoor Plan, Exceptional Contemporary-style Residence Seeks $2.975M in Asheville

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO