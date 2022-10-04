Complete with Timeless Finishes and an Open FLoor Plan, Exceptional Contemporary-style Residence Seeks $2.975M in Asheville

Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Showcasing a Classic Exterior that is Timeless with Meticulous Details, This Traditional Residence Lists for $7.49M in Asheville
The Residence in Asheville is on an exceptionally generous golf course lot offering extraordinary views of Mt Pisgah, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Eastwood Rd, Asheville, North Carolina; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,570 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828-279-3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Asheville.
my40.tv
Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.
my40.tv
Manufactured or mobile homes now part of Asheville's affordable housing conversation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is considering a change to zoning regulations to allow the replacement of manufactured, or mobile homes, on sites where they previously existed. "I lived in one for a while, and it's affordable," Asheville Development Services planning coordinator Ricky Hurley said. "Affordable...
my40.tv
Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
tripsavvy.com
This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks
The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
themaconcountynews.com
Town to look into old AMC as rental housing
During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
my40.tv
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
WYFF4.com
Couple creates creepy Halloween house in Franklin just for the smiles, scare of it
FRANKLIN, N.C. — Her friend calls it the coolest Halloween house in town and says "the entire property will creep you out." Denise Gallo first told WYFF News 4 about the elaborately decorated house on Lickskillet Road, in Franklin, North Carolina, but it's something you just have to see to believe.
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
my40.tv
Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
my40.tv
5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
my40.tv
AdventHealth holds hiring event, looks to fill wide assortment of open full-time positions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hospitals across the country continue to do what they can to recruit and retain staff. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, AdventHealth Hendersonville hosted a career expo to fill roughly 10% of its full-time positions currently available. The company wants to fill all types of jobs —...
carolinaepicurean.com
Vintner’s Table opens (softly) at Burntshirt Vineyards
Burntshirt Vineyards Hendersonville has announced the Oct 7th Grand Opening of their impressive new restaurant, Vintner’s Table, but if you can’t wait, they’re quietly running a soft opening, open to the public. Go with the understanding that they’ve set up a pretty big restaurant, bar, tasting bar from scratch and are still working out a few kinks. They’re probably dealing with the same staff shortage as every other restaurant.
FOX Carolina
Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain Home for Children's annual Fall Festival returns
An annual tradition is returning to the scenic campus of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, when the local nonprofit organization hosts its 2022 Fall Festival and Open House. Since 2005, this free event has provided a...
iheart.com
AVL Murder Featured on Discovery, APD: "Fatal Hit n Run still Unsolved"
(Henderson County, NC) -- Work is about to begin at a new Henderson County industrial park. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning on McMurray Road in Flat Rock, where developers are constructing four buildings for the Blue Ridge Commerce Center. It's an 80-million-dollar project that should be completed next year.
FOX Carolina
Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
BMW marks two big milestones, plus new model at Spartanburg plant
BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg has had a lot of reasons to celebrate lately. Earlier in September, the plant produced its 6 millionth BMW vehicle, which was a java metallic green X6 M SUV, a performance vehicle boasting a 600-horsepower twin-turbo V-8. On the heels of that milestone, the plant celebrated...
