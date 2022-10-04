ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Complete with Timeless Finishes and an Open FLoor Plan, Exceptional Contemporary-style Residence Seeks $2.975M in Asheville

 2 days ago
luxury-houses.net

Showcasing a Classic Exterior that is Timeless with Meticulous Details, This Traditional Residence Lists for $7.49M in Asheville

The Residence in Asheville is on an exceptionally generous golf course lot offering extraordinary views of Mt Pisgah, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Eastwood Rd, Asheville, North Carolina; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,570 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828-279-3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Real Estate
tripsavvy.com

This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
GREENVILLE, SC
themaconcountynews.com

Town to look into old AMC as rental housing

During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
FRANKLIN, NC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
my40.tv

Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

Vintner’s Table opens (softly) at Burntshirt Vineyards

Burntshirt Vineyards Hendersonville has announced the Oct 7th Grand Opening of their impressive new restaurant, Vintner’s Table, but if you can’t wait, they’re quietly running a soft opening, open to the public. Go with the understanding that they’ve set up a pretty big restaurant, bar, tasting bar from scratch and are still working out a few kinks. They’re probably dealing with the same staff shortage as every other restaurant.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain Home for Children's annual Fall Festival returns

An annual tradition is returning to the scenic campus of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, when the local nonprofit organization hosts its 2022 Fall Festival and Open House. Since 2005, this free event has provided a...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
iheart.com

AVL Murder Featured on Discovery, APD: "Fatal Hit n Run still Unsolved"

(Henderson County, NC) -- Work is about to begin at a new Henderson County industrial park. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning on McMurray Road in Flat Rock, where developers are constructing four buildings for the Blue Ridge Commerce Center. It's an 80-million-dollar project that should be completed next year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
SPARTANBURG, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

BMW marks two big milestones, plus new model at Spartanburg plant

BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg has had a lot of reasons to celebrate lately. Earlier in September, the plant produced its 6 millionth BMW vehicle, which was a java metallic green X6 M SUV, a performance vehicle boasting a 600-horsepower twin-turbo V-8. On the heels of that milestone, the plant celebrated...
SPARTANBURG, SC

