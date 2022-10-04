Read full article on original website
Trump decries Nevada gas prices, boosts Laxalt, Lombardo and GOP ticket
But the majority of his remarks disregarded Nevada entirely. Trump repeatedly attacked Democratic President Joe Biden, lamented the United States as a “failing nation” and denounced investigations into his conduct as political attacks — including the Department of Justice’s investigation into classified documents Trump took after leaving office. The post Trump decries Nevada gas prices, boosts Laxalt, Lombardo and GOP ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
To the editor: American greatness tied to goodness
A recent issue of the Smithsonian Magazine features an article on founding father Samuel Adams. It points out that Adams was deeply idealistic, holding the view that a moral people would elect moral leaders and that virtue was the soul of democracy. To have a villainous ruler imposed upon you was a misfortune, but to elect him yourself was a disgrace. At the same time Adams was a pragmatist believing that high-minded ideals should not give way to underhanded tactics. Power worried him as no one ever believed he possessed too much of it; his loyalties were to the man on the street. In a similar vein Alexis de Tocqueville said “America is great because she is good, and if American ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.” JOSEPH MORAN
