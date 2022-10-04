Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession
When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Credit card interest rates are climbing. Here's how to tackle your debt
Interest rates are climbing this year on all kinds of consumer debt, and that's bad news for those who carry a credit card balance.
RELATED PEOPLE
I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off
"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
Dave Ramsey Says Asking Yourself This Question Can Help You Become Debt-Free
Want to pay off your debt for good? This advice could help.
Business Insider
Dave Ramsey's money advice served my family well, but I finally had to ignore it to take control of my finances
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Growing up, Dave Ramsey's financial advice...
40 Bad Money Habits You Need To Break
If you break these financial habits, you could end up saving a lot of money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
20 things to sell for extra money during inflation
With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
Motley Fool
Inflation Is Forcing 26% of Americans to Stop Paying Off Debts. Here's How to Stay on Track
That's not a great path to land on. Many people are making financial changes in the wake of inflation. It's important to stick to your debt payoff plan, especially with a potential recession looming. Consider cutting back on your leisure spending or picking up a side gig to keep up...
Beer Shortage, Incoming!?!?
Supply. Chain. Issues. Three words that have recently ruined every good thing we've got out there to enjoy. One of those things, beer, could be the next hit by those dreaded words. Here's why. Supply chain issues are currently causing havoc in the aluminum can and carbon dioxide areas. In...
CNBC
Unrelenting inflation is taking a toll, leaving more Americans living paycheck to paycheck
With persistent inflation weighing on consumers, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. The rise has been sharpest for higher earners, the report found. Almost everyone has felt the sting of rising prices. As of August, 60% of Americans were living paycheck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Building Materials Plant in Dubuque Looking for Employees
Coming later this fall, a new construction material supplier is set to open its doors in Dubuque. It will operate as a full-service lumber yard with the goal of providing contractors and residents with framing lumber, doors, windows, siding, and other materials necessary to finishing projects big or small. The...
BBC
Cost of living crisis: 'You just live to pay the bills'
"Being self-employed, you're meant to have some savings but you just live to pay the bills now." Julie James, who runs Julie's Barbers in Llangefni, on Anglesey, said the cost of living crisis had hit her business and personal finances hard. One of her customers said it was all getting...
How will inflation affect the holidays?
With inflation soaring, Americans are worried about the upcoming holiday season and what spiking costs could mean for celebrating and traditions.
ohmymag.co.uk
Save money on groceries and eat healthy by following these easy tips
While all of us are looking for ways to cut corners with food prices soaring, cutting down on expenses beyond a point is not always feasible. But there are always ways for us to rethink how we spend our grocery budget in order to optimise what we buy and use things in the most efficient manner tosave both money and effort.
Buy Here Pay Here Dealerships
Step 1: Visit the BHPH Lot Customers who want to buy a car with bad credit can approach dealers who offer this service directly. The process requires submitting proof of a stable income, which usually comprises two recent and consecutive pay stubs. Some dealers may even allow you to start this process online.
Inflation Hitting You Hard? Whatever You Do, Don't Make This Mistake
This common strategy will seriously cost you in the long run. It's best not to borrow money if you can avoid it. If you borrow money right now, make sure to pay attention to the loan's APR and repayment terms. Paying the bills is never fun, but it's been extra...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0